The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 got a killer $250 price cut on Amazon, but only for a short while

The Galaxy Tab S8 is now a whopping 36% off on Amazon For a limited time, you can save an incredible $250 on the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 at Amazon. This lands the tablet at almost the cheapest-ever price we've seen at the merchant. The tablet features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a great 11-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, a top-notch dual camera setup on the rear, and an S Pen in the box. The model marked down by 36% at Amazon also comes with 128GB of storage. $250 off (36%) Buy at Amazon



The Galaxy Tab S8 also has buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rates, making your gaming and streaming experience more satisfying. Other advantages include a lighter form factor, though we should remember the Tab S9 FE+ has a larger display.



Of course, the Tab S8 makes room for the S Pen in the box and supports the DeX Mode for multitasking. These allow you to unleash your creativity at a whim and handle more demanding tasks. With an 8,000mAh battery, you also have plenty of battery life.



Although not the latest addition to the Samsung tablet family, the Galaxy Tab S8 is still a great option. And, if you’re quick enough, you can now get it at an incredible 36% discount on Amazon. How great is that!