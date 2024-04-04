Up Next:
The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 got a killer $250 price cut on Amazon, but only for a short while
Do you want a flagship Android tablet on the cheap? Amazon’s got you covered! The merchant just threw an amazing deal on the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, letting you save as much as 36% on this fantastic device, yet only for a limited time. At that price, it’s almost as cheap as we’ve ever seen it on Amazon!
Now available for less money than a discounted Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, the 2022-released Samsung slate still packs a punch in 2024. The device has a better processor and higher frame refresh rates. The Tab S8 also has a better main camera on the rear (13MP vs 8MP). So, if you’re wondering which one to pick from the two, we’d definitely go for the Tab S8.
The Galaxy Tab S8 also has buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rates, making your gaming and streaming experience more satisfying. Other advantages include a lighter form factor, though we should remember the Tab S9 FE+ has a larger display.
Of course, the Tab S8 makes room for the S Pen in the box and supports the DeX Mode for multitasking. These allow you to unleash your creativity at a whim and handle more demanding tasks. With an 8,000mAh battery, you also have plenty of battery life.
Although not the latest addition to the Samsung tablet family, the Galaxy Tab S8 is still a great option. And, if you’re quick enough, you can now get it at an incredible 36% discount on Amazon. How great is that!
We’re not just joking around, either. Amazon indeed sells one of the best Samsung tablets at the second-best price we’ve ever seen. The slate has been more affordable only once in December. At that time, it was just $0.99 cheaper, though. To top this off, neither Best Buy nor Walmart sells the vanilla model with 128GB of storage at the same price!
