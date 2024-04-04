Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 got a killer $250 price cut on Amazon, but only for a short while

By
1comments
Deals
The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 got a killer $250 discount on Amazon, but only for a short while
Do you want a flagship Android tablet on the cheap? Amazon’s got you covered! The merchant just threw an amazing deal on the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, letting you save as much as 36% on this fantastic device, yet only for a limited time. At that price, it’s almost as cheap as we’ve ever seen it on Amazon!

We’re not just joking around, either. Amazon indeed sells one of the best Samsung tablets at the second-best price we’ve ever seen. The slate has been more affordable only once in December. At that time, it was just $0.99 cheaper, though. To top this off, neither Best Buy nor Walmart sells the vanilla model with 128GB of storage at the same price!

The Galaxy Tab S8 is now a whopping 36% off on Amazon

For a limited time, you can save an incredible $250 on the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 at Amazon. This lands the tablet at almost the cheapest-ever price we've seen at the merchant. The tablet features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a great 11-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, a top-notch dual camera setup on the rear, and an S Pen in the box. The model marked down by 36% at Amazon also comes with 128GB of storage.
$250 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


Now available for less money than a discounted Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, the 2022-released Samsung slate still packs a punch in 2024. The device has a better processor and higher frame refresh rates. The Tab S8 also has a better main camera on the rear (13MP vs 8MP). So, if you’re wondering which one to pick from the two, we’d definitely go for the Tab S8.

After all, this guy has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on deck, which is definitely more capable than the Exynos processor used in the FE+. You also get an 11-inch display with 2560 x 1600 pixels and a higher pixel density than the 2023-launched mid-ranger.

The Galaxy Tab S8 also has buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rates, making your gaming and streaming experience more satisfying. Other advantages include a lighter form factor, though we should remember the Tab S9 FE+ has a larger display.

Of course, the Tab S8 makes room for the S Pen in the box and supports the DeX Mode for multitasking. These allow you to unleash your creativity at a whim and handle more demanding tasks. With an 8,000mAh battery, you also have plenty of battery life.

Although not the latest addition to the Samsung tablet family, the Galaxy Tab S8 is still a great option. And, if you’re quick enough, you can now get it at an incredible 36% discount on Amazon. How great is that!
Polina Kovalakova
