Almost-flagship Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ falls to lowest of lows but not for very long

By
Samsung Android Tablets Deals
Almost-flagship Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ falls to lowest of lows but not for very long
Samsung's latest Fan Edition tablets are an ideal option for anyone looking for a better-than-mid-tier slate and for a limited time, you can save big bucks on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.

Since its late 2023 release, we have seen a good number of Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus deals, but none of them were as good as the one Amazon is currently running.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 8GB 128GB

12.4 inches 90Hz LCD screen | 5nm Exynos 1380 | 10,090mAH battery | 45W charging | S Pen | MicroSD Slot | Samsung Dex | Dual rear cameras | Five years of support | IP68 dust/water resistant
$131 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 12GB 256GB

12.4 inches 90Hz LCD screen | 5nm Exynos 1380 | 10,090mAH battery | 45W charging | S Pen | MicroSD Slot | Samsung Dex | Dual rear cameras | Five years of support | IP68 dust/water resistant
$101 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is about as good as Samsung's pricier Android tablets, with the company only cutting corners where necessary. 

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus has a 90Hz 12.4-inch display, so it's as big as the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus which costs $999. Like Samsung's flagship slates, it also features high-quality material and is water and dust-resistant. 

At the moment, it's less than half the price of the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. The 8GB/128GB model has a street price of $599.99, but Amazon has shaved $131 off its price. The 12GB/256GB model, which normally retails for $699.99, is $100 off.

Under the hood is the 5nm Samsung-made Exynos 1380 chip. The performance is sufficient for general tablet tasks, casual gaming, and light productivity work. Yes, on some days, it may take a couple of seconds longer than the Galaxy Tab S9 to process your commands, but did these barely noticeable delays even matter before tablet manufacturers told us we were supposed to care about such things? 

Moving on, the tablet also has a microSD slot for adding more storage down the line, which is great as the slate will be supported for five years, so you'll never have storage anxiety. 

You also get the S Pen stylus for free, which is a thoughtful addition, considering Apple expects you to spend between $79 and $129 for an iPad stylus.

Other notable features include long battery life and support for the desktop-like DeX mode.

Go for it if you want a tablet that provides a high-end experience but doesn't cost close to a thousand bucks.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

