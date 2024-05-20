Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon

Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
In a world where flagship-grade tablets cost an arm and a leg, bargain hunters often have to make a few compromises for a device that won’t break the bank. Fortunately, those who can’t afford the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can again turn their attention to the recently released Tab S6 Lite. This one is now available at a generous $80 off via Amazon. 

Although not the best price ever (for the slate was $100 cheaper a couple of weeks ago), this bad boy is still a worthwhile investment. After all, it hit the market just over two months ago. That’s to say, your new purchase will remain trendy for quite a while. With Android 14 out of the box and an S Pen included, this is the perfect everyday budget tablet for Galaxy fans. 

In case you’re willing to cough up more money, we definitely advise you to consider the Galaxy Tab S8 as an alternative. During Samsung’s week-long Discover Sale, the tablet sells at a hefty $250 off, and you can save extra via trade-ins.

Similarly to its predecessor, the refreshed Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch screen, though its frame refresh rates don’t exceed 60Hz. On the flip side, you have dual AKG stereo speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos designed to unleash your binge-watching obsessions. 

With the Exynos 1280 chip under the hood, this budget slate performs decently for its current price tag. Of course, you shouldn’t expect wonders from it, but it should handle day-to-day tasks pretty well. What’s more, Samsung gives you DeX multitasking, which lets you send multiple windows on selected Galaxy devices and manage them right from your tablet. 

The 3.5mm audio jack and the microSD card that provides storage expansion capabilities are additional perks. When you add the respectable battery life of up to 14 hours into the mix, things get all the better.

Ultimately, if you’re after a contemporary Samsung tablet with an S Pen in the box at a bargain, this is the one you should consider. Its compact size and affordable price make it a definite hit, especially when it’s $80 cheaper on Amazon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

