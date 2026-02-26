Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
At $120 off, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE has become a real treat for the savvy

The tablet is a great pick for those who want performance and pleasant visuals without breaking the bank.

A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE.
Galaxy Tab S10 FE showcased with vivid mountain imagery on display. | Image by PhoneArena

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is one of the best mid-range tablets money can buy. And right now, you can snag one at an unbeatable price—as long as you act fast and take advantage of the deal below.

Amazon has slashed the price of the 128GB model by $120, dropping all color hues under the $380 mark. And let me tell you: at just under $380, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a bargain you do not want to miss.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 128GB: Save $120!

$120 off (24%)
Amazon is offering a $120 discount on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 128GB of storage, dropping it below the $380 mark. The tablet offers speedy performance, delivers beautiful visuals on the go, and is a real treat at its current price. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Yes, I am serious. Sure, if you compare it to the Galaxy Tab S11 or other top-tier tablets on the market, it doesn’t stand a chance. However, when you consider that it costs a fraction of what those do, you start to see just how much value it brings to the table.

For less than $380, you’re getting an Exynos 1580-powered slate with 8GB of RAM—plenty of horsepower to handle almost any task you throw its way. In fact, it’s powerful enough to play demanding games, though at more modest graphics settings. Meanwhile, its 10.9-inch LCD display, with a 2304 x 1440 resolution, delivers pleasant visuals for the price, allowing you to enjoy your favorite TV series in great quality without overspending.

Sure, the colors won’t be as vibrant as they are on a tablet with an OLED panel, but I still think you’re getting a solid deal in the display department. Not to mention, the screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate, so the tablet feels quite speedy when you switch between menus or scroll through your Insta feed.

Factor in the S Pen that comes included in the box and the seven years of software support, and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE becomes a real treat at $120 off. So, don’t hesitate—grab one for less while this deal lasts!

