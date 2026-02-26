Garmin Instinct 2X Solar now offers unbelievable battery life at a bargain price
The watch is perfect for outdoor aficionados who need unlimited battery life and an LED flashlight.
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar displayed on a wrist. | Image by Garmin
While I truly adore the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which, by the way, is currently $130 off on Amazon, it isn’t the watch I’d grab if I were constantly out in the wild. Instead, I’d be aiming for a rugged timepiece that can last days on a single charge. The longer the battery life, the better. And honestly, nothing beats a smartwatch with solar charging that delivers unlimited battery life.
But do you know what’s even better than scoring a smartwatch with such incredible battery life? Getting it at a juicy discount. And oh boy, Amazon lets you do exactly that with its latest deal on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar.
Right now, you can snag the Tactical edition of this rugged timepiece for just under $300, saving you $200 off its usual $500 price tag. Just be sure to act fast and grab those savings while you can, as I really can’t say how long this deal will last. Given how much this bad boy brings to the table, you definitely don’t want to miss out!
According to Garmin, you can basically stop plugging in your smartwatch, as it offers practically unlimited power provided you give it three hours of direct sunlight each day. But even if you can’t do that for some reason, the watch can still last up to 40 days on a single charge, which is just staggering.
Sure, I’d really appreciate it if it had a touchscreen with colorful menus, but I guess the fact that it has a monochrome, non-touch display is exactly what allows it to deliver such bonkers battery life. Therefore, if those omissions aren't a dealbreaker and you’re already in the market for a rugged smartwatch, be sure to grab this handsome fella while it’s still $200 off on Amazon!
