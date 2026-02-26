Galaxy A36 gets a sweet discount, becoming an irresistible budget pick
The phone is perfect for those who don't want to overspend.
0comments
Galaxy A36 shown in hand, highlighting its clean design. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung may have released its all-new, fancy Galaxy S26 lineup, but those models come with some eye-watering price tags. If you’re looking for a speedy yet affordable phone that won’t make your wallet weep heavy tears, I suggest you check out Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy A36.
A third-party merchant is offering a lovely $52 discount on the 128GB model in Black, dropping it under the $348 mark. In case you want to save more and have a phone you can part with, feel free to jump over to Samsung.com, where you can trade in your old device to save up to $300 instead. At the official store, you can even bundle your Galaxy A36 with a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 FE, a Galaxy Watch 8, or a Galaxy Ring and save up to 40% on the add-on. So, it’s definitely worth considering Samsung’s deal as well.
As for what the Galaxy A36 brings to the table, you’re getting a pretty decent budget phone. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which won’t blow you away with out-of-this-world performance, sure, but it has enough firepower to handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without hiccups.
All in all, the Galaxy A36 may be nothing to write home about, but it’s a dependable phone, making it perfect for those who don’t want to overspend or just need a second handset. If it fits the bill, be sure to act fast and save on one now while Amazon’s and Samsung’s deals are still available!
