Galaxy A36 gets a sweet discount, becoming an irresistible budget pick

The phone is perfect for those who don't want to overspend.

A close-up of the Galaxy A36.
Galaxy A36 shown in hand, highlighting its clean design. | Image by PhoneArena

Samsung may have released its all-new, fancy Galaxy S26 lineup, but those models come with some eye-watering price tags. If you’re looking for a speedy yet affordable phone that won’t make your wallet weep heavy tears, I suggest you check out Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy A36.

A third-party merchant is offering a lovely $52 discount on the 128GB model in Black, dropping it under the $348 mark. In case you want to save more and have a phone you can part with, feel free to jump over to Samsung.com, where you can trade in your old device to save up to $300 instead. At the official store, you can even bundle your Galaxy A36 with a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 FE, a Galaxy Watch 8, or a Galaxy Ring and save up to 40% on the add-on. So, it’s definitely worth considering Samsung’s deal as well.

Galaxy A36 5G: Save $52 on Amazon!

$52 off (13%)
A third-party merchant is selling the Galaxy A36 with 128GB of storage for $52 off its price, allowing you to get one for less than $348. The phone is perfect if you're after a dependable phone for day-to-day tasks and don't want to break the bank. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy A36: Save up to $300 with a trade-in!

$99 99
$399 99
$300 off (75%)
If you want to save more, feel free to trade in an eligible device with Samsung. This way, you could slash up to $300 depending on your phone's model and condition. What's more, you can bundle the Galaxy A36 with a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 FE, Galaxy Watch 8, or Galaxy Ring and save up to 40% on the add-ons. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung


As for what the Galaxy A36 brings to the table, you’re getting a pretty decent budget phone. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which won’t blow you away with out-of-this-world performance, sure, but it has enough firepower to handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without hiccups.

Meanwhile, the 50MP main camera on board will let you take beautiful photos for the price, which you’ll then be able to enjoy on the vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. The screen also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the phone feel quite snappy for its budget cost.

All in all, the Galaxy A36 may be nothing to write home about, but it’s a dependable phone, making it perfect for those who don’t want to overspend or just need a second handset. If it fits the bill, be sure to act fast and save on one now while Amazon’s and Samsung’s deals are still available!

