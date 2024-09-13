Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Articles
A man holding a Galaxy S24 Ultra in front of his face.
I still recall the 22nd of March 2024. That's when I actually did the "lol" thing: I laughed out loud – the Galaxy S24 Ultra made me do so. Now, don't get me wrong, I think highly of the S24 Ultra: it's got an amazing reflection-free screen and an aggressive, mouthwatering design. The story that got me amused was this:


The next time Samsung is going to make me laugh is most likely in January 2025: that's when the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come around. If things are going the way they're going, I won't be laughing out of joy and pride. Quite the opposite. Why? It's because of this:


So far, there isn't a shortage of S25 Ultra leaks: some have to do with its design, others – with its battery and charging speeds, and some have to do with its camera. While they don't sound great – at all! – the battery front is what really grinds my gears.

The battery is a joke at 5,000mAh



Last time I talked about the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery, I mentioned how the S25 Ultra is going to get humiliated by Honor… once again. Reports suggest that Samsung will stick with the same battery capacity for the Galaxy S25 Ultra as it used for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Certification documents show the S25 Ultra's battery has a rated capacity of 4,855 mAh, identical to its predecessor.

This could lend credibility to rumors that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a slimmer design. If Samsung is aiming for a thinner, more streamlined 2025 flagship, there may not have been enough room to fit a larger battery.

The reason I introduced Honor was because of a clever "vs." comparison battle between the S24 Ultra and Honor's Magic 6 Pro: they were both put in a freezer. The Galaxy lost spectacularly to Honor's champ!

The test was conducted in a freezer set at -7°F (-22°C) and both devices were initially charged to 59%. After 20 hours, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's battery dropped to 34%, while the Magic 6 Pro had 40% left. At 48 hours, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's battery was fully drained, but the Magic 6 Pro still had 33%. Impressively, the Magic 6 Pro continued running for five days, retaining over 10% battery.

Recommended Stories
Now I can say that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery won't get humiliated just by Honor, but by many other flagships – and even mid-rangers – in 2025.



The OnePlus 13, for example, is expected to arrive with a bonkers 6,000mAh battery (and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip under the hood), so a 5,000mAh Galaxy S25 Ultra is OOA – outdated on arrival.

What's more, the $250 Vivo Y300 Pro comes with a 6,500mAh battery in a 7.7mm thick body. Sure, this one probably won't make it to the US, but so what? The Vivo Y300 Pro packs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset that could be less effective than the expected Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (on the S25 Ultra), but a 1,500mAh capacity difference is hard to neglect.

Not to mention Xiaomi and its plans to develop a 7,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging – I'm sure they'll pull it off in the near future.

What's the remedy?



I say ditch the S Pen. Ditch it and use the extra space for battery, if you insist so badly on a thinner phone, Samsung. As the rumors claim as of now, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to reduce its predecessor's 8.6mm thickness to around 8.4mm.

To me, a 0.2mm thickness is not impressive enough, although the real test is when the device is in your hands: it could turn out to be a nice upgrade over the Galaxy S24 Ultra. I'd much rather have a 9mm thick phone with a huge battery over a wasp waist 5,000mAh one, but that's just me.

That's why I'm unironically advocating for the S Pen to be thrown out of the phone itself and let the battery expand. There's a bonus gift attached to my plan, you know.

No more charred, funky smell!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP

Latest News

The durable, bass-heavy Sony SRS-XG300 speaker is now deeply discounted at Best Buy
The durable, bass-heavy Sony SRS-XG300 speaker is now deeply discounted at Best Buy
Craig Federighi shares AI-generated Image Playground sample of his dog Bailey
Craig Federighi shares AI-generated Image Playground sample of his dog Bailey
New Apple videos highlight iPhone 16 Pro and Apple Intelligence features
New Apple videos highlight iPhone 16 Pro and Apple Intelligence features
Android 15 may integrate the 'Extra dim' feature into the brightness bar
Android 15 may integrate the 'Extra dim' feature into the brightness bar
You can now save $1,000 (!!!) on a top-of-the-line iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) with 5G and 2TB storage
You can now save $1,000 (!!!) on a top-of-the-line iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) with 5G and 2TB storage
Australia wants to slam X, Facebook with whooping fines: Elon Musk reacts with a single word
Australia wants to slam X, Facebook with whooping fines: Elon Musk reacts with a single word
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless