Future Xiaomi phones could take more than a full hour to charge, but you might get a 7,500 mAh battery

For all of you out there who are sick and tired of 3,500 mAh, 4,500 mAh – or even 6,500 mAh phone batteries – Xiaomi has a first-class trick up its sleeve. Get ready for phones with 7,500 mAh batteries. Absolutely bonkers!

That's a possible reality for the foreseeable future if Digital Chat Station's – quite possibly the most prominent leaker on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo – latest prediction comes to life.

The latest post from the account says (this is a machine translation) that Xiaomi is currently investigating more fast-charging solutions for its batteries.

Apparently, Xiaomi wants to develop more 100W and 120W fast-charging batteries in various capacity configurations. I'd suggest that these are both for maxed-out flagships and mid-range devices.

For example, Digital Chat Station predicts that there'll be a 5000mAh+120W fast charging battery (18 minutes), as well as a 5500mAh+100W fast charging. The latter should be charged in 34 minutes, which is beyond respectable.

Then, we go up: the post reads that there'll be a 6000mAh+120W fast charging battery (full in 30 minutes), a 6500mAh+100W fast charging battery (full in 49 minutes), and then, it's time for something even bigger.

The leak doesn't specify when all of this will happen, but it's possible that we get a 7000mAh+120W fast charging battery that should go from 0 to 100% in 40 minutes! The last on the list is a mammoth 7,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging capabilities that should take 63 minutes to charge.
