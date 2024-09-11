Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Galaxy S25 Ultra spotted on certification website with satellite connectivity and 45W charging

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android
The Galaxy S24 Ultra from the back, showing its camera array.
Samsung's next flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, is now starting to show up in leaks and rumors months ahead of its expected official reveal in January 2025. Recently, we had what is considered our first look at the phone thanks to unofficial renders from leaker OnLeaks.

Now, a regulatory filing is giving us some more details about the flagship phone. Its listing with China's 3C certification body was spotted by prolific leaker IceUniverse and mentions several details about the upcoming Samsung beast. The listing mentions support for 45W charging (which matches the current flagship S24 series) and satellite connectivity.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra sporting 45W wired charging isn't particularly news as we've heard about this earlier. What's more interesting is the mention of satellite connectivity. Several Android phones in China support satellite connectivity but the Google Pixel 9 phones are the only Android handsets that support the connectivity outside China. It's highly likely that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will follow the Pixels and launch the feature globally.



IceUniverse also stated that the S25 Ultra will have "significantly improved" video performance. The leaker didn't give specific details about that, or any numbers to back up the claim.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch together with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus sometime at the beginning of next year, most likely in January. Earlier leaks about the device indicate that it will be thinner - around 8.2mm thin, and will have lost some weight, expected at 219g. Yep, this will mean the S25 Ultra will be the thinnest and lightest S Ultra phone to date.

Recommended Stories
Another earlier leak indicated that the S25 Ultra will be gaining a 50MP ultra-wide camera and will stick to the 10MP 3x camera. In a nutshell, that's all we know so far about the device; however, Samsung really struggles to keep leakers away from its secrets and we may find out more about the device in the coming weeks and months.

Satellite connectivity was debuted by Apple in 2022 with the iPhone 14 series, as a means to get in touch with somebody in areas where regular cell connectivity didn't work. Since then, Google Pixel 9 got this ability. Samsung's phones are the last from the big players that currently don't have it.

I personally struggle to see if satellite connectivity is something the masses will get excited about. Most of us usually stroll around cities and areas where cell phone coverage is plenty. However, there will be those edge cases of someone being stuck on a deserted island and if the rumors turn out to be true, this hypothetical someone may be really happy to sport an S25 Ultra.

Of course, jokes aside, satellite connectivity is a great thing to have. You may never use it, but I reckon it's better to have it anyway.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale

Latest News

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) comes with a $129.99 gift with this new Motorola Store deal
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) comes with a $129.99 gift with this new Motorola Store deal
Sleep apnea detection for the Apple Watch: How does it work?
Sleep apnea detection for the Apple Watch: How does it work?
Samsung's state-of-the-art new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on a very intriguing Discover sale now
Samsung's state-of-the-art new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on a very intriguing Discover sale now
iPhone users who don't care for Apple Intelligence can stay on iOS 17
iPhone users who don't care for Apple Intelligence can stay on iOS 17
Apple rolls out new firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Pencil Pro
Apple rolls out new firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Pencil Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless