Galaxy S25 Ultra spotted on certification website with satellite connectivity and 45W charging
Samsung's next flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, is now starting to show up in leaks and rumors months ahead of its expected official reveal in January 2025. Recently, we had what is considered our first look at the phone thanks to unofficial renders from leaker OnLeaks.
Now, a regulatory filing is giving us some more details about the flagship phone. Its listing with China's 3C certification body was spotted by prolific leaker IceUniverse and mentions several details about the upcoming Samsung beast. The listing mentions support for 45W charging (which matches the current flagship S24 series) and satellite connectivity.
IceUniverse also stated that the S25 Ultra will have "significantly improved" video performance. The leaker didn't give specific details about that, or any numbers to back up the claim.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch together with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus sometime at the beginning of next year, most likely in January. Earlier leaks about the device indicate that it will be thinner - around 8.2mm thin, and will have lost some weight, expected at 219g. Yep, this will mean the S25 Ultra will be the thinnest and lightest S Ultra phone to date.
Another earlier leak indicated that the S25 Ultra will be gaining a 50MP ultra-wide camera and will stick to the 10MP 3x camera. In a nutshell, that's all we know so far about the device; however, Samsung really struggles to keep leakers away from its secrets and we may find out more about the device in the coming weeks and months.
I personally struggle to see if satellite connectivity is something the masses will get excited about. Most of us usually stroll around cities and areas where cell phone coverage is plenty. However, there will be those edge cases of someone being stuck on a deserted island and if the rumors turn out to be true, this hypothetical someone may be really happy to sport an S25 Ultra.
Of course, jokes aside, satellite connectivity is a great thing to have. You may never use it, but I reckon it's better to have it anyway.
The Samsung S25 Ultra has been certified by the China Quality Center and is defined as a "satellite mobile terminal" that may support satellite communication.— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 11, 2024
On the other hand, it supports 45W charging power with 15V and 3A specifications for the first time pic.twitter.com/xhXGxOT4QQ
Satellite connectivity was debuted by Apple in 2022 with the iPhone 14 series, as a means to get in touch with somebody in areas where regular cell connectivity didn't work. Since then, Google Pixel 9 got this ability. Samsung's phones are the last from the big players that currently don't have it.
