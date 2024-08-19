Bad Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra battery capacity news gets certified
The alleged battery pack that Samsung will be placing in its 2025 Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship has passed through its regulatory certification rounds, this time in China. Tucked in the database of the China Compulsory Certificate body, often called the 3C, a battery abbreviated as EB-BS938ABY and EB-BS938ABE has been posted.
Given that the European version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is abbreviated as SM-S928B, the S938 codename could only refer to its successor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra model. Moreover, replacement Galaxy S24 Ultra batteries are coded as EB-BS928ABY and EB-BS928ABE, so the EB-BS938ABY model number could only refer to the pack that will be used for the S25 Ultra.
Since product groups must obtain a mandatory 3C certificate before they can be exported to China, the database entry means that the S25 Ultra batter pack has been granted a certificate of standardization for product quality and safety, not unlike what the FCC in the US or the CE body in Europe do.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rated battery capacity
Unfortunately, the 3C database entry for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra battery pack reveals that its capacity will remain unchanged from that of the flagship phone's predecessor. The EB-BS928ABY battery of the Samsung S24 Ultra has a rated capacity of 4,855 mAh, and that is exactly what it says on the Galaxy S25 Ultra battery certification tin that 91 Mobiles unearthed.
With a nominal capacity of 5,000 mAh, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is no endurance champion, so any advances in the Galaxy S25 Ultra battery life will have to come from increased display or chipset power draw efficiencies, rather than a battery capacity bump.
Thankfully, shipping the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the same battery as its predecessor might also mean that the rumor it will have a thinner body may materialize. After all, if Samsung made its 2025 flagship design thinner and more elegant in look and feel indeed, it simply might not have had space to fit a larger battery pack in there.
