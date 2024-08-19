Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Bad Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra battery capacity news gets certified

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bad Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra battery capacity news gets certified
The alleged battery pack that Samsung will be placing in its 2025 Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship has passed through its regulatory certification rounds, this time in China. Tucked in the database of the China Compulsory Certificate body, often called the 3C, a battery abbreviated as EB-BS938ABY and EB-BS938ABE has been posted.

Given that the European version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is abbreviated as SM-S928B, the S938 codename could only refer to its successor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra model. Moreover, replacement Galaxy S24 Ultra batteries are coded as EB-BS928ABY and EB-BS928ABE, so the EB-BS938ABY model number could only refer to the pack that will be used for the S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB is now $250 off on Amazon

The S24 Ultra is at discounted prices on Amazon. You can now save $250 on the model with 512GB of storage. Not all colors arrive at the same discount.
$250 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $750 off with a trade-in

You can purchase a fully unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra via the official Samsung store. The almighty AI genius arrives for up to $750 off with an eligible phone trade-in.
$750 off (58%) Trade-in
$549 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung
Since product groups must obtain a mandatory 3C certificate before they can be exported to China, the database entry means that the S25 Ultra batter pack has been granted a certificate of standardization for product quality and safety, not unlike what the FCC in the US or the CE body in Europe do.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rated battery capacity


Unfortunately, the 3C database entry for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra battery pack reveals that its capacity will remain unchanged from that of the flagship phone's predecessor. The EB-BS928ABY battery of the Samsung S24 Ultra has a rated capacity of 4,855 mAh, and that is exactly what it says on the Galaxy S25 Ultra battery certification tin that 91 Mobiles unearthed.


With a nominal capacity of 5,000 mAh, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is no endurance champion, so any advances in the Galaxy S25 Ultra battery life will have to come from increased display or chipset power draw efficiencies, rather than a battery capacity bump.

Thankfully, shipping the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the same battery as its predecessor might also mean that the rumor it will have a thinner body may materialize. After all, if Samsung made its 2025 flagship design thinner and more elegant in look and feel indeed, it simply might not have had space to fit a larger battery pack in there.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless