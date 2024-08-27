OnePlus 13 leaks hint at a massive 6,000mah Battery
OnePlus 12 | Image credit — PhoneArena
The upcoming OnePlus 13 is making waves with leaks suggesting a massive 6,000mAh battery, setting a new standard for battery capacity in the OnePlus lineup. This substantial battery will reportedly support both wired and wireless fast charging, although the charging speeds are expected to remain the same as its predecessor, the OnePlus 12.
While the 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities are unchanged, the increased battery size is a welcome addition, especially considering the potential inclusion of the power-hungry Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. However, the actual impact on battery life and overall performance remains to be seen, as it will largely depend on OnePlus's optimizations for the new device.
Based on the OnePlus 12's charging performance, it's estimated that the OnePlus 13 could achieve a full charge in approximately 30 to 40 minutes with its 100W wired charging. However, these are just rough estimations based on past experience, and the actual charging times may vary.
In addition to the battery upgrade, other rumors suggest the OnePlus 13 will sport an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for enhanced accuracy and a departure from the series' traditional design language.
Camera specifications have also surfaced, indicating the OnePlus 13 may inherit the LYT808 sensor from the OnePlus 12, known for its exceptional image quality. This main sensor is expected to be complemented by a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens, promising a versatile photography experience.
As for the launch date, there is no official information yet. However, following previous launch patterns, the OnePlus 13 might debut in China around December, with a global release expected in January.
While these are still leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 13 is shaping up to be a significant upgrade, particularly in terms of battery capacity. If these leaks hold true, OnePlus fans can look forward to a device that offers extended usage time without compromising on performance or charging speed.
