The Galaxy S25 Ultra: More "S25", less "Ultra"

Where's the diversity?





Where is the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's heartbeat?

As I've said before, Samsung is having an identity crisis and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is yet another proof of that. Thenow resembles something that is heavily inspired by the iPhone. Which iPhone? Well, every darn iPhone in recent years, because (the following should be read in Caps Lock) they're all the same on the outside.Even the Pixel 9 models gave in and now resemble the Apple phone. Oh, well…Expected to launch early next year, thewill come in the usual sleek titanium design and will pack durable Corning glass. The device is likely to have a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz.The Galaxy S24 Ultra packed an amazing non-reflective display that's easily one of the best things about the phone itself.The S24 Ultra is the first smartphone to feature Gorilla Glass Armor, a new toughened glass designed primarily to reduce screen reflections. While previous versions of Gorilla Glass have focused on enhancing drop and scratch resistance, this latest generation significantly minimizes reflections, giving the screen an almost matte appearance.I expect things to stay the same on theUnder the hood, it's to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip for robust performance.One of the most exciting rumored features is the 1-inch 200MP ISOCELL image sensor for the main camera, which could greatly enhance low-light photography and provide exceptional detail in photos. However, it seems that no new camera hardware will be introduced, as current rumors suggest otherwise.In addition to camera improvements, the S25 Ultra is expected to introduce new AI-powered features to enhance image processing, video capabilities, and other non-camera functions.The starting price is likely to remain at $1,299, consistent with its predecessor.It's kind of ironic that once upon a time, when technology wasn't as advanced, we had so many more design options to pick from. Phones came in all shapes, colors, and sizes. There was something for everyone, as you probably remember.Today, we can do unimaginable things and essentially put the computer, the camera, the video camera, the music player, the GPS navigation, the game console, the book reader, the alarm clock, and whatnot in a single omnipotent smartphone.From a distance far enough (or not that far, actually), today's smartphones all look the same, though. I'm not talking just about the rectangular candy bar phones. Even the foldables – the next Cultural Revolution that's already knocking on the door – yes, even the foldables look very much the same.At least the, alongside its two predecessors, was something different, bold, and… recognizable in a heartbeat.