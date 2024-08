Samsung is having an identity crisis and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is yet another proof

carpe diem!

As Vito Corleone fromput it: "Look how they massacred my boy".I frown and drown in cringe when I stumble upon the "Everybody is unique and precious… and useful" mantra. If you've been on the internet for more than ten minutes, you can't have possibly missed this wonderful meme, which illustrates my point:However, in certain moments it is very important to be unique and to stand out from the crowd. The Galaxy S24 Ultra did so in a spectacular way, and "not in a shy way", as Frank Sinatra'sgoes (jeez, the quotes machine is working overtime today).I won't argue whether the S24 Ultra is a nicely looking phone or not – almost everybody out there has a taste of their own. When presented with the S24 Ultra, we all can decide if our thumb should go up (The Colosseum erupts with standing ovations)… or down (Throw it to the lions!).What is undeniable, I think, is that thehas character. Or personality. Yes, it's got rough, boxy edges. Yes, from certain angles it looks like a piece of Brutalist architecture.However, thanks to this, it's recognizable in an instant. This uniqueness is like a rare bird these days – it is vanishing from today's phones and soon will be completely gone. You just wait and see.I don't know how it's even possible, but the(at least in the renders we've got at our disposal) – apart from looking like a– fiercely resembles the iPhone.The image render from the side shows the alleged frame of theand its screaming Apple:But then again, so does the frame on the Pixel 9 line:That's not a relief. On the contrary, the "Look, mum, everybody else is doing this thing, so Ido it, too" type of situation should be dealt with swiftly and the attitude should be corrected. That is, if you're amum.Things don't stop there. July 10, 2024, is the date that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the Galaxy Watch Ultra – Samsung's most Apple-like devices wearables in recent times – were unveiled.Again, I'm not saying that these are awful in any way. I'm ignoring the fact that Samsung's pricey Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were delayed due to big quality issues. I'm preoccupied with the way these are on the outside.At the end of the day, I'd rather have a boxy Galaxy S Ultra that looks sharp enough to cut my fingers on, than yet another slightly-curved, slightly-rounded, slightly-comfortable, null Android phone