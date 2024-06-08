The Galaxy S25 Ultra makes its first appearance





The model number attributed to the Galaxy S25 Ultra is SM-S938U with the "U" at the end a country code representing the United States. While the IMEI database listing is the first official sign that Samsung will be releasing a Galaxy S25 Ultra model in the States next year, that doesn't mean that we haven't seen several so-called "leakers" post what are essentially rumored specs for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.





Just last week, a tweet from a leaker named Sawyer Galox said that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be equipped with the next iteration of Universal Flash Storage, UFS 4.1. Galaxy S24 Ultra uses UFS 4.0 and UFS 4.1 will be incrementally faster and the increased read and write speeds should help the Galaxy S25 Ultra access data needed to run AI features. Faster data transfers also improve the multitasking capabilities of the phone which is necessary for AI features that run in the background including scene optimization for camera apps, and for real-time language translation. Additionally, UFS 4.1 will be more energy-efficient.









The same leaker says that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's base model will feature 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. However, the 512GB and 1TB models of the Galaxy S25 Ultra are expected to come with 16GB of RAM. That would make the Galaxy S25 Ultra the first Galaxy Ultra model since 2021's Galaxy Ultra 21 to have a variant that includes 16 GB of RAM





The Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a quad-camera setup with a 200MP main camera, a 50MP Ultra wide-angle camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP super telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP and the chipset was reportedly redesigned to run at faster clock speeds.



