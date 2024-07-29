Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: A friendly but heated rivalry

Intro





Pixel 9 Pro Fold). And even though the company decided to launch its phones much earlier this year, future competition from 2025 like the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still not that far ahead. Google will soon be launching the Pixel 9 Pro XL , its most premium flagship phone in 2024 (besides theFold). And even though the company decided to launch its phones much earlier this year, future competition from 2025 like the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still not that far ahead.





Pixel 9 Pro XL already, given how close to its launch we are, but we also already know a thing or two about the S25 Ultra. In this comparison we want to look ahead and see how these to behemoth Android phones will stack up against each other. We know quite a lot about thealready, given how close to its launch we are, but we also already know a thing or two about the S25 Ultra.





From some more obvious differences such as chip performance, to exciting surprises such as big camera upgrades, the S25 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL are shaping up to be a tough choice for future buyers. Especially considering that the Pixel 9 Pro is said to go for a starting price of $1099 while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to keep that hefty $1299 price tag.





Pixel 9 Pro XL when Of course, keep in mind that all of the information you will read below is based purely on unofficial information right now. Soon we will know everything about thewhen Google announces it, but it will be some time before we find anything certain about the S25 Ultra.





Samsung's dedication to durability





Samsung's high-end Galaxy S Ultra series has always been on of the largest phones on the market. For the moment, there is no indication that the size will increase even more with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, so we expect it to be somewhere in the ballpark of 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm and weigh around 233 g, which are the dimensions for the S24 Ultra.





Pixel 9 Pro XL to be of similar size and weight as the Google's Pixel Pro phones have also been historically pretty hefty, although not as much as the Galaxy Ultra. We also expect theto be of similar size and weight as the Pixel 8 Pro from last year, which is 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm and weighs 213 g.





Pixel 9 Pro XL might upgrade to a stainless steel frame, which is still very durable but much heavier than titanium, which means it might actually be heavier than its predecessor. Materials-wize, Samsung will surely be sticking to the titanium for the S25 Ultra's frame, while we don't expect Google to implement this type of metal just yet. Instead, themight upgrade to a stainless steel frame, which is still very durable but much heavier than titanium, which means it might actually be heavier than its predecessor.





As for pure-looks, judging by the four leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra designs in late March, Samsung's next premium flagship probably won't change too much. It will still be a massive square that is almost all screen at the front, but might feature some changes to the shape of its frame.





On the other hand, there have been multiple leaked renders and live images of the Pixel 9 Pro XL that showcase a brand new aesthetic for Google's Pixel series. The phone will have flat sides, with the iconic camera bar not "floating" in the top-middle of the back panel, no longer connected to the frame.





When it comes to durability, the S25 Ultra might have the upper hand here, as it comes with Corning's best screen protection glass to this date, dubbed Gorilla Glass Armor. It is visibly more resistant to scratches than previous generations, which is why we are a bit sad there haven't been rumours of the Pixel 9 Pro XL getting it too. Instead, we expect Google to equip its new high-end flagship with the same Gorilla Glass Victus 2.





Display Differences





The Galaxy S25 Ultra's display will likely have one major benefit over that of the Pixel 9 Pro XL . The Gorilla Glass Armor we mentioned earlier is not only more durable but also eliminates light reflections very well.





Google is said to have introduced a feature called "Adaptive Touch" to the Pixel 9 Pro XL , which helps the phone read user input more accurately even when the display is extremely wet. Samsung already has this on its flagship phones though, it just hasn't given it a name.





We expect to see the same 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1440 by 3080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate on the S25 Ultra next year. Samsung has always offered some of the best phone displays on the market, but Google right behind Samsung.





There have been no leaks to suggest any upgraded display specs with the Pixel 9 Pro XL , so we should see the same 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with a120Hz maximum refresh rate.





Besides the Adaptive Touch feature, Google is said to be catching up to Samsung in one more way—by introducing an ultrasonic biometric sensor. Until now, Pixel phones have been known for their rather poor optical fingerprint scanners, but with an ultrasonic one unlocking your Pixel will be much quicker and more accurate than ever before.





Performance and Software

What it lacks in performance, Google makes up in creativity





Google's Pixel phones, even the "Pro" ones, have traditionally lagged behind the competition from Samsung. The Tensor G4 chipset that's coming with the Pixel 9 series won't change that in 2024, which means it will be even less powerful than the S25 Ultra's expected Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 that's coming in 2025.



Recommended Stories

While Google is said to have had even more opportunity to customize the 4nm Tensor G4, it is still based on one of Samsung's Exynos chipsets. It is only with the Tensor G5 that's expected to come next year that Google will finally have a fully in-house customized silicon for its phone lineup.





As for RAM, we expect to see 16GB for the top-end 1TB storage variants of both the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL .





For the other storage options, which will be 128 (Pixel only)/256/512GB, both phones are expected to come with 12GB of RAM.





Pixel 9 Pro XL will debut the new On the software side of things, thewill debut the new Android 15 software update, which is also what the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be rocking on its launch day, with the One UI 7.1 skin on top, of course.





Both manufacturers offer 7 years of software support for its most expensive phone models, so the S25 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL will be well future proofed and should get major OS updates until Android 22.





When it comes to AI features, the two company's share mostly similar ones, but with some differences in the approach. Google makes it more fun and has features such as Best Take and Audio Eraser, whereas Samsung offers users customization options to set how each AI feature acts. For example, you can decide whether you get a more summary of a web page, or a more concise one with Galaxy AI.





In terms of connectivity, there is nothing noteworthy for the S25 Ultra as of right now, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL should come with better connection stability and an Emergency Satellite connectivity, much like Apple's Emergency SOS feature.





Camera

The part to get excited for: A promisingly fun battle





Let's get the basics out of the way first. The S25 Ultra will most probably still have a main, ultrawide, a 3X telephoto, a 5X telephoto and one front camera. The Pixel almost matches that number of cameras minus the 3X telephoto one.





Apart from the number of cameras though, there are big changes coming with both phones, mostly in the form of brand new sensors. On Samsung's end, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to feature a new 1-inch 200MP ISOCELL image sensor for the main camera, which is equipped with 0.8µm pixels, dual-pixel autofocus and in-sensor crop zoom.





In contrast, Google is rumored to upgrade all of the cameras besides the main one, with the new Sony IMX858 sensor powering the ultrawide, 5X telephoto, and even the front camera. Like the new main sensor on the S25 Ultra, the IMX858 is also larger than what Google was previously using, so it should be more capable in low light and have better image quality in general. What's more, the front-facing camera will also come with autofocus.





Both phones should have superb zooming capabilities, and despite the Pixel's lack of a 3X telephoto camera it will undoubtedly be close to or even match that of the S25 Ultra via sensor crop mode.





On the video side of things, we don't have enough information about upgrades when it comes to the S25 Ultra, but we do know that the Pixel 9 Pro XL might come with an 8K 30FPS mode.





Battery Life and Charging

Both should be above average





Being two massive phones, we can safely expect massive batteries to go along with them, just like with their predecessors. We are looking at around 5,000 mAh battery capacity here, which means more than enough battery life to last you throughout the day.





How well they will perform in terms of battery efficiency remains to be seen, but based on our own dedicated battery life tests on the S24 Ultra nd Pixel 8 Pro , the two are mostly on par with each other, with the Pixel being slightly ahead in our final battery score.





Charging-wise, the S25 Ultra and its 45W of wired charging speeds should still be enough for Samsung to win on this front, as the Pixel 9 Pro XL is rumored to have 30W charging. For wireless charging things are the other way around, with 15W for the Galaxy and 23W for the Pixel.





Specs Comparison













Most notable here are the different chipsets, number of cameras and their megapixels, as well as the lack of a 128GB model from Samsung. In general, the differences in these spec sheets are similar to comparisons between previous generations of both phones.





Summary





What makes this comparison especially exciting are the two different camera systems. Samsung is replacing the main camera sensor with yet another impressive one, while Google is changing the sensor for all but the main camera. This means we will probably see very different results and behaviour between the two once both phones come out.





Performance is the more boring topic here, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 expected to make the S25 Ultra massively more capable. But will that affect the AI capabilities that are so popular in the mobile tech scene right now? From what we have seen so far, probably not, but we will have to wait and see.



