Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Galaxy S25 chipset to get faster clock speed in redesign

By
0comments
Galaxy S25 Ultra chipset to get faster clock speed after redesign
In April, Qualcomm reportedly finalized the design of its upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 application processor (AP) which should be introduced in October. However, after seeing Apple's upcoming M4 chip deliver record-setting single-core benchmark scores, the rumor mill says that Qualcomm has decided to redesign the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset by June, raising its targeted clock speed from 4GHz to 4.26GHz.

According to "X" subscriber @jasonwill101 (via Wccftech), Qualcomm's decision to take on Apple's high-end M-series and A-series silicon makes sense since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be manufactured by leading foundry TSMC using its second-generation (N3E) 3nm process node. That node will also be used by TSMC to build Apple's M4 component and its A18 and A18 Pro chipsets that will be used to power the non-Pro and Pro variants of the iPhone 16 line respectively.

However, the design of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP will be based on the Snapdragon X Elite laptop processor which does not work with the ARMv9 instructions set. That means that Qualcomm's new flagship smartphone chip won't feature Scalable Matrix Extension (SME) which allows chips like Apple's M4 to handle complex tasks more efficiently and is one of the reasons why the M4 scored amazing Geekbench 6 single-core and multi-core scores of 3,767 and 14,677 respectively.

Geekbench test for M4 powered iPad Pro shows record-breaking performance that caught Qualcomm&#039;s eyes - Galaxy S25 chipset to get faster clock speed in redesign
Geekbench test for M4 powered iPad Pro shows record-breaking performance that caught Qualcomm's eyes

It's possible that Qualcomm, understanding that the lack of SME means that the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could be reduced, is hiking the clock speed of the chip to a targeted speed of 4.26GHz to try and make up for the performance reduction expected because of the lack of SME. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 also won't be using ARM's Cortex CPU cores and will turn to Qualcomm's custom Phoenix cores instead.

Qualcomm plans to have a redesign of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 finished by June - Galaxy S25 chipset to get faster clock speed in redesign
Qualcomm plans to have a redesign of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 finished by June

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is a smartphone chip and is competing with the A18 and A18 Pro rather than the M4, it is expected that Apple's latest A-series smartphone chipsets, also being produced using TSMC's second-gen N3E 3nm node, will deliver outstanding performance. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4's configuration includes 2 Big Phoenix CPU cores and 6 medium Phoenix CPU cores. Note the lack of any small, low-powered Phoenix CPU cores.

The chip's build not only makes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP potentially a top-performer on smartphones, but it also could be a potential battery hog. It also means that phone manufacturers employing the chip will need to take precautions when it comes to heat dissipation. Larger vapor chambers could be used to draw heat away from the processor.

We will certainly learn more this October when the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is unveiled during October's Snapdragon Summit. The AP is expected to be used on U.S. versions of the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. It also should power the Galaxy S25 Ultra in all markets.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Featured Stories

Weekly deals under $100: Awesome Apple AirPods 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and more exciting offers
Weekly deals under $100: Awesome Apple AirPods 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and more exciting offers
Galaxy S25 Ultra chip redesign will improve performance
Galaxy S25 Ultra chip redesign will improve performance
Why TikTok is never leaving the US, and how the Chinese app changed the world forever
Why TikTok is never leaving the US, and how the Chinese app changed the world forever
Apple Samsung rumor heats up talks about foldable iPhone
Apple Samsung rumor heats up talks about foldable iPhone
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon fined for lying about their unlimited data plans
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon fined for lying about their unlimited data plans
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
US Cellular to be acquired by T-Mobile and Verizon (report)
US Cellular to be acquired by T-Mobile and Verizon (report)
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images
Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy
Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy

Latest News

Certain Motorola phones, including Edge 50 models, and some Lenovo mobile devices banned in Germany
Certain Motorola phones, including Edge 50 models, and some Lenovo mobile devices banned in Germany
At 50% off, the premium JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds are a real bargain for all sound lovers on a budget
At 50% off, the premium JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds are a real bargain for all sound lovers on a budget
Why TikTok is never leaving the US, and how the Chinese app changed the world forever
Why TikTok is never leaving the US, and how the Chinese app changed the world forever
The noise-canceling Soundcore Space A40 are a true budget delight after a gorgeous 41% discount on Amazon
The noise-canceling Soundcore Space A40 are a true budget delight after a gorgeous 41% discount on Amazon
Assassin's Creed Mirage launching for iOS devices in June
Assassin's Creed Mirage launching for iOS devices in June
Google Messages tests editing of sent messages
Google Messages tests editing of sent messages
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless