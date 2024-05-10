For the first time since 2021, Samsung will sell a Galaxy S Ultra phone with this amount of memory

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
By
According to a tweet from "X" leaker @Sawyergalox (via Wccftech), depending on which model of the Galaxy S25 Ultra you buy early next year, you could find yourself with a nice hike in RAM to 16GB from 12GB. All Galaxy S24 Ultra configurations came with 12GB of RAM while in the tweet, @Sawyergalox says that the base model of Sammy's top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra unit will also be equipped with 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of storage.

If you decide to shell out for the model with 512GB of storage, or the one with 1TB of storage, you'll get a bump to 16GB of RAM. Speaking of bumps, the size of the screen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra will get a small increase from 6.8 inches to 6.9 inches. We'd expect the phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 which will be the first Snapdragon chipset to be manufactured using Samsung Foundry's 3nm process node.

This wouldn't be the first time that Samsung adorned a Galaxy S Ultra unit with 16GB of RAM. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, released in March 2020, featured a variant with 512GB of storage and that model came with 16GB of RAM. And the 2021 Galaxy S21 Ultra also combined 512GB of storage with 16GB of RAM. But that was it for a variant with 16GB of RAM as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S24 Ultra all topped out at 12GB of RAM.

With more RAM, smartphone users will be able to keep more apps in memory simultaneously without having to close some of them on their phones. In addition, there is talk that Samsung wants to add more features to Galaxy AI with the Galaxy S25 series. Since such features, which include generative AI, require plenty of RAM, CPU, and storage, a hike to 16GB of RAM would be important even though the basic configuration of the Galaxy S25 Ultra will start with 12GB of RAM.
Alan Friedman
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

