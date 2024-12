Galaxy S25 Ultra full leaked specs sheet surfaces, same old same old?

*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 . | Image credit — PhoneArena

Galaxy S25 Ultra

A 6.8 inch QHD LTPO AMOLED display capable of 120 Hz

The latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Up to 16 GB of RAM

Up to 1 TB of storage

200 MP + 50 MP ( ultrawide ) + 50 MP + 10 MP camera setup

12 MP front selfie camera

5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging

Android 15 running on One UI 7

One UI 7





Currently the Galaxy phones have one disadvantage to their biggest rivals: cost. But if Samsung is able to go back to its Exynos chips with its recently stabilized 3 nm production process we'll hopefully see price reductions — or at least retentions — soon.

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is just around the corner most industry insiders have pretty much nailed down the specifications present across the board. Now a full specs sheet for the Galaxy S25 Ultra has leaked and it confirms that all the previous reports were pretty much spot on.Here’s what thewill be rocking when it comes out early next year:Though the specs seem brilliant and the S25 Ultra will no doubt be a very powerful phone, one can’t help but wonder if it couldn’t have been something more.For comparison the S24 Ultra also had the same display and the same battery capacity. It even had the same charging speeds and storage options. The cameras are the same too except for the improved ultrawide 50 MP camera on the S25 Ultra.is also coming to the S24 Ultra and its successor is even the same size. The only real difference is the newer Snapdragon chipset.