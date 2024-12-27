Galaxy S25 Ultra full leaked specs sheet surfaces, same old same old?
Now that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is just around the corner most industry insiders have pretty much nailed down the specifications present across the board. Now a full specs sheet for the Galaxy S25 Ultra has leaked and it confirms that all the previous reports were pretty much spot on.
Though the specs seem brilliant and the S25 Ultra will no doubt be a very powerful phone, one can’t help but wonder if it couldn’t have been something more.
Here’s what the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be rocking when it comes out early next year:
- A 6.8 inch QHD LTPO AMOLED display capable of 120 Hz
- The latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
- Up to 16 GB of RAM
- Up to 1 TB of storage
- 200 MP + 50 MP (ultrawide) + 50 MP + 10 MP camera setup
- 12 MP front selfie camera
- 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging
- Android 15 running on One UI 7
For comparison the S24 Ultra also had the same display and the same battery capacity. It even had the same charging speeds and storage options. The cameras are the same too except for the improved ultrawide 50 MP camera on the S25 Ultra. One UI 7 is also coming to the S24 Ultra and its successor is even the same size. The only real difference is the newer Snapdragon chipset.
Galaxy S24 Ultra is still a very capable phone. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Aside from the processor, one other major area of improvement is the 16 GB of RAM. The increased RAM is likely there to facilitate the smooth operation of Galaxy AI. Galaxy AI is getting revamped with an LLM-powered Bixby assistant that seeks to challenge Apple Intelligence and beat the iPhone 16 at its own game.
But unless the sharp corners on the S24 Ultra really bother you — S25 Ultra is reverting to rounded edges — you may be better off skipping this generation’s Galaxy flagship. The problem with making some of the best phones worth buying is that they often make their successors redundant.
Currently the Galaxy phones have one disadvantage to their biggest rivals: cost. But if Samsung is able to go back to its Exynos chips with its recently stabilized 3 nm production process we'll hopefully see price reductions — or at least retentions — soon.
