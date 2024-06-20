The Galaxy S25 won't be bad, it's just not going to sell as good as the Galaxy S24

Up Next:

The Galaxy S24 line sells so good, even Samsung can't believe it! | Image credit - PhoneArena





a good product that will last

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

just got out

Galaxy S24

Here's the conversation (with the correct punctuation on my side):



– You know what it can do?



– It can translate live calls!



– And it can search for drawings.



What?

Galaxy S24

"AI phone"

And the success of the Galaxy S24 could very well be the downfall of the Galaxy S25.



AI won't be as hot in 2025 as in 2024 (people will get used to it)

The Galaxy S24 comes with a promise of seven (!) years of updates and support

comes with a promise of seven (!) years of updates and support A possible price hike next year (remember that transitory thing charade the big heads on TV said wasn't going to last?)





Not to mention the possibility of Galaxy S24 series comes for free, but that might change after 2025. This is the period (2024-2025) that Samsung has promised the Galaxy AI features to remain available for free on supported devices. Not to mention the possibility of Galaxy AI to become a paid extra – or at least some of its features. Right now, the AI suite found in theseries comes for free, but that might change after 2025. This is the period (2024-2025) that Samsung has promised the Galaxy AI features to remain available for free on supported devices.

Galaxy S24

the

The Apple's way: AI is a private club

The Oppo way: AI for you and me

(and everyone else)

Okay, should I get the Galaxy S25 at all?