100 days on standby: This phone has a bigger battery than a powerbank and will get Mad Max excited

Okay, is an apocalypse actually coming? Mere weeks after the announcement of the Energizer Hard Case P28K smartphone (with a 28,000mAh battery inside), another Survivor device is here: The Hotwav W11. Channel your inner Mad Max!

This is what the Hotwav W11 brings to the table (make sure your table is reinforced, because this bad boy has been bulking):

  • 100 days on standby
  • 176.6 x 84.8 x 26.5 mm (dimensions), 850g (weight)
  • 20,800mAh battery
  • 280LM flashlight
  • 6.6'' FHD+ display
  • Up to 12GB RAM/256GB storage configuration
  • Android 13
  • 64MP main + 24MP Night Vision camera
  • 33W fast charging
  • Rugged design

Take a look at it flying through space and obliterating a meteorite:

Video Thumbnail


My, my! “Getting 100 days of standby, 36 hours of navigation services or 35 hours of video playback is really something else after all. And with such capacity you will be also using it as a power bank for your other gadgets with the 10W reverse charging function”, reads the GizChina report.

The competition


In 2022, Oukitel's WP19 was released with a 21,000mAh battery that was said to last a whole week on a single charge. The company says the phone delivers 122 hours of continuous phone call time, 123 hours of audio playback, 36 hours of video playback, and 2252 hours, or 94 days, of standby time.

Less than a month ago, at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, the Energizer Hard Case P28K smartphone was announced with 28,000mAh battery inside. It sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD display and under the hood, you'll find the Helio G99 4G processor and 256GB of storage. The dual camera setup on the back includes a 60 MP camera and a 20 MP camera. A16 MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video chats. Android 14 is pre-installed.

