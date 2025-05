Galaxy S25 Edge: the compromises that had to be made

8,000 mAh

There are two important reasons for that, and I want to lay out my arguments right now.



This ultra-wide don't impress me much

The main camera is wide enough

wa-a-a-y

The battery matters





The price is a showstopper





Galaxy S25

Your move, Apple





S25 Edge

The main camera on the new Edge model is putting to use the same 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor – and that's great, frankly speaking. Samsung clarifies the lens on top of it is slightly different from that of the Ultra model, but we should expect pretty much the same end results.Then comes the 12 MP ultra-wide camera and then… well, there's no "then" after that. There's no third camera: no telephoto on that bad boy.Telephoto units tend to take up more space (that's why see photographers using shockingly long and large lenses on their dedicated cameras at the football stadium, for example), and that doesn't fly with Samsung.In my opinion, Samsung is not wrong to equip thewith just two cameras on its back: but the second unit should've been a zoom camera, instead of the ultra-wide.Packing a 12 MP ultra-wide camera on a flagship phone in 2025 just doesn't feel that impressive anymore. While it's useful for capturing more of a scene, ultra-wide shots often suffer from softer edges, distortion, and lower image quality – especially in low light. That might be acceptable in mid-range models, but in a high-end device like the, users expect more. A 12 MP sensor simply doesn't match the rest of the phone's premium features, especially when it's the only secondary lens.To me, this feels more like a checkbox feature than a thoughtfully integrated tool. That's why I wish it was gone.The main camera on most smartphones today – including the– has an equivalent focal length of about 23 to 24mm. That's already quite wide and easily handles landscapes, group photos, and most day-to-day shots. In fact, many photographers using dedicated cameras typically prefer a 35mm or even a 50mm lens for a more natural perspective.Adding an ultra-wide lens below 20mm in this case just feels redundant. Instead, a dedicated 70mm (or so) telephoto lens would have opened up far more creative possibilities – especially for portraits, travel photography, and distant subjects.Again, the main camera is wide enough. This is strictly anecdotal experience, but I tend to use my 3x telephotomore often than my ultra-wide.These days, there are apps for just about anything. Hence, we use our phones more and more. We're non-stop on the Internet, taking pictures and 4K (or 8K) videos, sending voice messages (not me, though; I'm old-school and I still send texts), scrolling through endless feeds, looking at maps and using AI.This requires power. That's why the's 3,900 mAh just don't make me feel easy – I don't want to bring my power bank with me every other day (even though it's a compact power bank and it doesn't even require a separate cable, as it has a USB-C port built in).I understand that the Edge is a sleek, slim device and there isn't an infinite amount of space left for a large battery, but… I simply can't look the other way and fail to notice that Chinese makers equip their flagships (and mid-rangers) with large-capacity batteries without producing bulky handsets.That's because of the battery technology companies over there are using.The OnePlus 13T that I mentioned earlier is a 6.3-inch compact flagship that packs over 6,200 mAh of battery capacity. Its cell is called "Glacier Battery", developed in collaboration with CATL, the world's largest battery manufacturer. The company describes it as a high-performance battery built for next-gen smartphones, promising longer battery life and cooler operation under heavy use – key to improving overall battery longevity.The "Glacier" name suggests a focus on heat control, as excessive heat is a major cause of battery wear. OnePlus claims this new tech marks the start of a "super endurance" era for mobile phones.What's more, there's a new "bypass power supply" feature. When gaming while the OnePlus 13T is plugged in, this system would directly power the device without charging the battery, helping to reduce heat and keep the phone cooler during extended use.Not to mention that Chinese brands offer superfast charging speeds for their devices – 100W (or more), while thetops out at 25W (and 15W for wireless charging), which is… four times slower.Compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (which the Edge packs) is said to be more energy efficient, so I hope that gives the 3,900 mAh battery a bit of boost. But a battery starting with "3" (or even "4") on an Android phone in 2025 is just giving me goosebumps.I can't pass by the price without addressing it – it's a bit over $1,200 and that's not fun. OK, right now, the new Edge model is in its pre-order phase and all kinds of offers are pouring down:But a $999 price tag would be easier to swallow, especially when we take into account that we're getting absolutely nothing extra or different from the rest of themodels – besides, of course, the sleek and elegant profile.The philistine cynic in me is tempted to say that it makes no sense to pay more for a phone that is less (physically), but I'm joking, of course: I realize that scaling things down in tech is a very complex and expensive process.Still, it would be nice to have some uniquefeature that makes the rest of the S25 family models jealous.Samsung has made its move. In the grand chess board, theis clearly a rook, although it's as elegant as a bishop. Now, it's Apple turn and everybody is waiting for the– the other alleged super-slim phone. It's supposed to go live in September.It, too, sparks concerns about a reduced battery life because of its sleek profile. However, Apple plans to address this with iOS 19 by using Apple Intelligence to manage power more efficiently. The software will analyze user habits and limit power draw from certain apps when needed.This sounds great, but what's even better is that Apple could announce the allegedwith a far lower price than that of the: probably $899.That’s a promising strategy, and rumors of a lower $899 price point could also shift the balance in Apple’s favor. Still, the question remains: will this slim device be a game-changer?Even if theturns out not to be a queen – or even a rook – and plays more like a modest pawn, in the right hands, even a pawn can force a checkmate.