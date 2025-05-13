Members-only articles read this month:/
Galaxy S25 Edge: the compromises that had to be made
This may be the perfect phone for you or me, but it's certainly not THE perfect phone out there.
The much-anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge is finally official after many months of teasers, leaks, hints, suggestions and… fears. Some of those fears did come true.
See, the Galaxy S25 Edge is a super-thin smartphone: just 5.8 mm "thick". In some months time, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 17 Air, with a thickness varying between 5.44 mm to 6.25 mm (allegedly). While Samsung's new Edge model was an addition to the Galaxy S25 family, the Air model will be a replacement for the iPhone Plus model, which is rumored to be discontinued.
Also, AI phones are the new craze (remember how the Galaxy S24 was presented as an "AI phone", not just "smartphone" last year).
Let's not forget that phones with big batteries are also the new craze (like the Honor Power with its 8,000 mAh cell and the compact OnePlus 13T with its 6,260 mAh battery).
The telephoto elephant in the room
Image credit – PhoneArena
|Galaxy S25 Edge
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Main Camera:
200 MP
ISOCELL HP2 sensor
|Main Camera:
200 MP
ISOCELL HP2 sensor
|Ultra-wide Camera:
12 MP
|Ultra-wide Camera:
50 MP
|Telephoto Camera:
-
|Telephoto Camera:
12 MP 3X zoom
50 MP 5X zoom
The main camera on the new Edge model is putting to use the same 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor – and that's great, frankly speaking. Samsung clarifies the lens on top of it is slightly different from that of the Ultra model, but we should expect pretty much the same end results.
This ultra-wide don't impress me much
The main camera is wide enough
Adding an ultra-wide lens below 20mm in this case just feels redundant. Instead, a dedicated 70mm (or so) telephoto lens would have opened up far more creative possibilities – especially for portraits, travel photography, and distant subjects.
The battery matters
Image credit – PhoneArena
The OnePlus 13T that I mentioned earlier is a 6.3-inch compact flagship that packs over 6,200 mAh of battery capacity. Its cell is called "Glacier Battery", developed in collaboration with CATL, the world's largest battery manufacturer. The company describes it as a high-performance battery built for next-gen smartphones, promising longer battery life and cooler operation under heavy use – key to improving overall battery longevity.
The price is a showstopper
Image credit – PhoneArena
Your move, Apple
Image credit – PhoneArena
That’s a promising strategy, and rumors of a lower $899 price point could also shift the balance in Apple’s favor. Still, the question remains: will this slim device be a game-changer?
