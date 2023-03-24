First Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 leak reveals layout and core configuration
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is still fresh from the hardware oven, but we've gotten our first look at its legitimate successor. We're not talking about the overclocked "Plus" model, but rather the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
The info comes from Kuba Wojciechowski, whose star rose not long ago on the tipster horizon, and so far his leaks have been pretty decent. Kuba posted a whole thread on Twitter, detailing some of the specs and core configuration of the next Qualcomm flagship chipset.
"Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to come with 2+3+2+1 next-gen Arm cores, Adreno 750, more: leak," reads the first tweet, and things unfold in the thread afterward. According to Kuba, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be codenamed either "Lanai" or "Pineapple," and there's a detailed list of the cores involved.
Wojciechowski also elaborated on the fact that this configuration differs from the one used in the Gen 2 model (1+4+3), implying that there may be some changes to the onboard cash and clock rates—we could be looking at larger cash and slightly higher clock rates.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 core configuration
- 2x Arm codename Hayes (A5xx) "silver" cores
- 3x Arm codename Hunter (A7xx) "gold" cores
- 2x Arm codename Hunter (A7xx) "titanium" cores
- 1x Arm codename Hunter ELP (Xn) "gold+" core
Finally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will apparently use the Adreno 750 GPU (bearing the codename Adreno Gen 7.9.0), with a maximum clock rate of 770 MHz. Kuba notes that this frequency could be changed depending on the specific demands from client companies and future revisions of the chip.
