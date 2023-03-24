First Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 leak reveals layout and core configuration

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 core configuration

2x Arm codename Hayes (A5xx) "silver" cores

3x Arm codename Hunter (A7xx) "gold" cores

2x Arm codename Hunter (A7xx) "titanium" cores

1x Arm codename Hunter ELP (Xn) "gold+" core

"Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to come with 2+3+2+1 next-gen Arm cores, Adreno 750, more: leak," reads the first tweet, and things unfold in the thread afterward. According to Kuba, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be codenamed either "Lanai" or "Pineapple," and there's a detailed list of the cores involved.Wojciechowski also elaborated on the fact that this configuration differs from the one used in the Gen 2 model (1+4+3), implying that there may be some changes to the onboard cash and clock rates—we could be looking at larger cash and slightly higher clock rates.Finally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will apparently use the Adreno 750 GPU (bearing the codename Adreno Gen 7.9.0), with a maximum clock rate of 770 MHz. Kuba notes that this frequency could be changed depending on the specific demands from client companies and future revisions of the chip.