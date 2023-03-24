Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

First Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 leak reveals layout and core configuration

Qualcomm
1
First Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 leak reveals layout and core configuration
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is still fresh from the hardware oven, but we've gotten our first look at its legitimate successor. We're not talking about the overclocked "Plus" model, but rather the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The info comes from Kuba Wojciechowski, whose star rose not long ago on the tipster horizon, and so far his leaks have been pretty decent. Kuba posted a whole thread on Twitter, detailing some of the specs and core configuration of the next Qualcomm flagship chipset.

"Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to come with 2+3+2+1 next-gen Arm cores, Adreno 750, more: leak," reads the first tweet, and things unfold in the thread afterward. According to Kuba, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be codenamed either "Lanai" or "Pineapple," and there's a detailed list of the cores involved.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 core configuration
  • 2x Arm codename Hayes (A5xx) "silver" cores
  • 3x Arm codename Hunter (A7xx) "gold" cores
  • 2x Arm codename Hunter (A7xx) "titanium" cores
  • 1x Arm codename Hunter ELP (Xn) "gold+" core

Wojciechowski also elaborated on the fact that this configuration differs from the one used in the Gen 2 model (1+4+3), implying that there may be some changes to the onboard cash and clock rates—we could be looking at larger cash and slightly higher clock rates.

Finally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will apparently use the Adreno 750 GPU (bearing the codename Adreno Gen 7.9.0), with a maximum clock rate of 770 MHz. Kuba notes that this frequency could be changed depending on the specific demands from client companies and future revisions of the chip.

Popular stories

6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless