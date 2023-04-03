Tipster sees Samsung hiking the amount of RAM to as high as 16GB for the Galaxy S24 line

It's never too early to look ahead, especially if you're on the fence and not sure whether to spend money on a phone in the Galaxy S23 series or save up for next year's Galaxy S24 line. One area where fans of Samsung's Galaxy S flagship series would like to see an improvement is in the amount of memory, random access memory (RAM) to be specific. RAM is used for short-term memory storage and stores the operating system, photos, videos, apps, and files needed to run the phone.







The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are both equipped with 8GB of RAM while the Galaxy S23 Ultra also comes with 8GB of RAM; however, the top-of-the-line model also has variants with 12GB of RAM (the models with 512GB and 1TB of storage). But a tipster named Tarun Vats (a self-proclaimed Android techie) posted on Twitter (via SamMobile ) some rumored specs for next year.









According to his tweet, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will be equipped with 12GB of RAM and the base units will feature 256GB of storage. That would be an upgrade for the Galaxy S24 since the basic version of the Galaxy S23 comes with 128GB of storage. As for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the tipster says that the phone could sport as much as 16GB in RAM. Most likely, that much memory would be offered with the 512GB and 1TB models with 12GB of RAM earmarked for the 256GB variant.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now!



The Verizon 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at $800 off with bonus credit! The extra S23 Ultra bonus from the link here on top of Samsung’s store credit brings the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price on Verizon to just $399.99 with a trade. And a 5G plan! Also, you can benefit from a free Galaxy Watch5, free Galaxy Tab S7 FE — or both with your purchase. $800 off (67%) Trade-in $399 99 $1199 99 Buy at Verizon T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99 Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung benefit from three awesome deals. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock $1000 off the S23 Ultra price! You can also get up to $500 off with trade-in, up to $800 off with a new line on Magenta MAX rate plan. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at T-Mobile An AT&T S23 Ultra deal knocks it down to $200 with extra bonus! Those on AT&T can grab the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung with a plan and a trade for just $200. 256GB storage. Also, AT&T is giving you the option to activate your phone online with your purchase so you don't waste time to go into a physical AT&T store for activation. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at AT&T The 512GB US Cellular Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $700! Get up to $680 off the US Cellular model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung with trade. The 256GB version of the phone can be yours from $449.99, while the 526GB version can be yours from $629.99. You can also get the exclusive to Samsung store 1TB storage option. $680 off (49%) Trade-in $699 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung



