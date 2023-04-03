Tipster sees Samsung hiking the amount of RAM to as high as 16GB for the Galaxy S24 line
It's never too early to look ahead, especially if you're on the fence and not sure whether to spend money on a phone in the Galaxy S23 series or save up for next year's Galaxy S24 line. One area where fans of Samsung's Galaxy S flagship series would like to see an improvement is in the amount of memory, random access memory (RAM) to be specific. RAM is used for short-term memory storage and stores the operating system, photos, videos, apps, and files needed to run the phone.
The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are both equipped with 8GB of RAM while the Galaxy S23 Ultra also comes with 8GB of RAM; however, the top-of-the-line model also has variants with 12GB of RAM (the models with 512GB and 1TB of storage). But a tipster named Tarun Vats (a self-proclaimed Android techie) posted on Twitter (via SamMobile) some rumored specs for next year.
Tipster sees Samsung hiking the amount of RAM in next year's Galaxy S24 series
According to his tweet, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will be equipped with 12GB of RAM and the base units will feature 256GB of storage. That would be an upgrade for the Galaxy S24 since the basic version of the Galaxy S23 comes with 128GB of storage. As for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the tipster says that the phone could sport as much as 16GB in RAM. Most likely, that much memory would be offered with the 512GB and 1TB models with 12GB of RAM earmarked for the 256GB variant.
The last time Samsung equipped a non-Ultra model with 12GB of RAM was back in 2019 when the 1TB version of the Galaxy S10+ came with 12GB of memory. If Samsung does release a version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 16GB of RAM, it won't be the first time that much short-term memory was stuffed inside a Galaxy headset. The 512GB version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra was packed with 16GB of RAM.
