Galaxy S24 Ultra: I lived with it so you don't have to (but you should)

Galaxy S24 Ultra

I don’t care that it’s made with titanium

But I love the shape





Galaxy S23 Ultra

The screen is still awesome





Galaxy S24 Ultra

The audio is somewhat letting me down





Galaxy S24 Ultra

ROG Phone 8

It’s a performer, and I am not even pushing it

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

But the battery still isn’t that great

Galaxy S24 Ultra





Galaxy AI is here

And nobody cares





AI is a big buzzword recently — same as Machine Learning. What does it mean in practical terms? Well, the Galaxy S24 Ultra got a couple of party tricks.





The Internet Browser's ability to summarize long articles is really impressive and also useful. The Recorder's transcripts and summarization also work rather well for long, long meetings.









I dive deeper with the current Galaxy AI features — and their usefulness — in a dedicated video:







Let’s talk about the camera



Why did I leave the camera for last? I don’t know, maybe because we already know it’s great.



Well… great-ish.



The Galaxy S24 Ultra had enough chops to make it through our PhoneArena Camera Benchmark with flying colors. And it gave us very good samples on our initial run through the review.



Since then, I made it a point to use that camera. I went to MWC with it, documenting the product demos with my Galaxy.



Our own Rad Slavov did the same — with his iPhone 15 Pro . And, sorry to say, in the flashy-but-poorly-lit, often chaotic and barely predictable conditions of a showfloor… the iPhone 15 Pro held it together more often than the Galaxy S24 Ultra did.



The best example I have of this is our footage from the Nothing Phone (2a) presentation. Since the device was behind a glass panel, and its Glyph Interface was constantly blinking, the Galaxy’s HDR algorithms got… confused. I was getting too much contrast, too much oversharpening, or too much blur and noise. Overall, we weren’t expecting a miracle — but we wanted to push the phones as far as we could. We ended up using the iPhone photos for our Nothing Phone (2a) announcement article.







Now, let me be clear. That’s a freak test. In my day-to-day life, I still feel fully confident capturing memorabilia with the Galaxy S24 Ultra . And I end up with good photos with almost every shutter press. I even use the S24 Ultra as a basis of comparison when I am looking at another phone camera’s output. I have come to find it reliant and predictable for my day-to-day. And, as mentioned — I feel completely comfortable and happy using it for my side projects. To redeem myself for the aforementioned horrible example, here are some photos I am perfectly happy with:







Should you buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra?



If you are looking at it right now, money burning a hole in your pocket, with an old phone crashing again on the table. Sure, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will give you wings.



However, while it is nicer than the Galaxy S23 Ultra , I wouldn’t say you should rush an upgrade. Neither would be in a hurry to chuck a Galaxy S22 Ultra in the recycle bin. Samsung’s flagships have just become that solid. But hey — good reason to look forward to the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year! From then on — it's downhill. The Live Translate in a call is an awesome concept, but not ready for prime time yet. The generative AI editor is not something to write home about. I actually made a fun " Guess the AI edit " article a few weeks ago. Be sure to catch up if you missed it.I dive deeper with the current Galaxy AI features — and their usefulness — in a dedicated video:Why did I leave the camera for last? I don’t know, maybe because we already know it’s great.Well… great-ish.Thehad enough chops to make it through our PhoneArena Camera Benchmark with flying colors. And it gave us very good samples on our initial run through the review.Since then, I made it a point to use that camera. I went to MWC with it, documenting the product demos with my Galaxy.Our own Rad Slavov did the same — with his. And, sorry to say, in the flashy-but-poorly-lit, often chaotic and barely predictable conditions of a showfloor… theheld it together more often than thedid.The best example I have of this is our footage from the Nothing Phone (2a) presentation. Since the device was behind a glass panel, and its Glyph Interface was constantly blinking, the Galaxy’s HDR algorithms got… confused. I was getting too much contrast, too much oversharpening, or too much blur and noise. Overall, we weren’t expecting a miracle — but we wanted to push the phones as far as we could. We ended up using the iPhone photos for our Nothing Phone (2a) announcement article.Now, let me be clear. That’s a freak test. In my day-to-day life, I still feel fully confident capturing memorabilia with the. And I end up with good photos with almost every shutter press. I even use the S24 Ultra as a basis of comparison when I am looking at another phone camera’s output. I have come to find it reliant and predictable for my day-to-day. And, as mentioned — I feel completely comfortable and happy using it for my side projects. To redeem myself for the aforementioned horrible example, here are some photos I am perfectly happy with:If you are looking at it right now, money burning a hole in your pocket, with an old phone crashing again on the table. Sure, thewill give you wings.However, while it is nicer than the, I wouldn’t say you should rush an upgrade. Neither would be in a hurry to chuck a Galaxy S22 Ultra in the recycle bin. Samsung’s flagships have just become that solid. But hey — good reason to look forward to the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year!