Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera issues might not be fixed until June



Ice Universe, a well-known tipster with a reliable track record for leaks, has shared that the camera update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been postponed, at least until June.





Initially, the same source claimed that the update would arrive this month and even provided details on the issues it would address, such as inaccurate white balance, abnormal red colors, and telephoto image quality.

But why exactly is a fix needed in the first place?





Samsung has been in the news recently, and it's not always for positive reasons. Following the rollout of the One UI 6.1 update to many Galaxy devices, some users have begun reporting issues such as:











Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra users who have been grappling with camera issues since the phone hit the market. Faulty white balance, telephoto image problems, overexposure and abnormal red colors are among the most common issues that Galaxy S24 Ultra users have been reporting for quite some time. Samsung's forums are flooded with complaints from users who have been grappling with camera issues since the phone hit the market.



Yet, despite some users experiencing the aforementioned issues, it's worth noting that the camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is quite impressive. In fact, it quickly rose to the top spot in our best camera phone list shortly after its January launch.



The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with impressive camera specs, including a 200 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and two zoom cameras—a 10 MP zoom camera with a 3x telephoto lens and a 50 MP camera with a 5x lens.



However, having issues with such a promising camera setup can definitely sour your experience with the phone. Therefore, an update with a fix is greatly anticipated. As of now, the exact rollout date for this upcoming Galaxy S24 update remains uncertain, so stay tuned for further details.