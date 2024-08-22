Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Amazon lets you become happy tech enthusiast after lovely discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB

If you are in the market for the best Galaxy phone money can buy, you'll be pleased to learn that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is heavily discounted on Amazon at this very moment.

The retailer offers a sweet $240 discount on the model with 256GB of storage space, slashing 18% off the phone's price. While the current markdown is still a bit shy of the $300 discount the phone enjoyed during Prime Day, it's still significant, especially considering it lets you save on one of the absolute best phones out there. And no, this isn't an exaggeration.

Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, this bad boy can deal with anything, including demanding games. In addition, it packs a big 200 MP main camera that takes gorgeous pictures and can capture video in 8K.

You'll also enjoy a beautiful 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 3120 x 1440p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports HDR10+ as well, which means your movies and TV series will appear with even more vibrant colors if they are in this format.

Additionally, Samsung's top-of-the-line handset sports a built-in stylus, which you can use for faster note-taking and even as a paintbrush.

Overall, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a top choice no matter if you are a tech enthusiast who wants the absolute best Samsung has to offer or a regular user who needs a reliable phone that takes beautiful photos and wants a device that runs on Android. And given that this fella can now be yours for less, it's only logical to tap the deal button in this article and save on one now while you can!
