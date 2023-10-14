Galaxy S24 series: Turning Galaxy into Android’s iPhone - the worst and best thing Samsung did

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S23

But why has Samsung's attitude towards making phones become so different, and could becoming “Android’s iPhone” be a good thing for the Galaxy? Let’s have the talk.



For example, the argument for Samsung’s “Apple phase” becomes even stronger when we start looking at Samsung’s newly-found focus on turning the Galaxy into the reliable Android flagships it wasn’t five years ago.



The Galaxy is now one of the absolute best Android phones to get if you seek consistent and extended software support, which is a massive shift in virtue for Samsung - the same company that used to be known for slow software upgrades, and even sluggish performance due to the excessive nature of Samsung’s old UI on top of Android, TouchWiz (a word that still gives OG Samsung users major chills).



Galaxy S24 Ultra switch from 10x to 5x zoom might be the perfect metaphor for Samsung’s new, Apple-like philosophy

But I can get a bit more specific with the examples (because my life is phone specs).... How about that new 5x zoom camera in the



The surprise switch to a 5x zoom camera from the (technically more impressive) 10x zoom lens is the perfect metaphor for Samsung’s newly-found philosophy of “less is more” - which (of course) has been Apple’s own mantra since the beginning of time.



Samsung likes Apple’s idea of using titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro’s design; Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a titanium frame too

Perhaps the most obvious Galaxy S24 Ultra must be the titanium frame expected to debut on the most premium Galaxy flagship for the first time ever.



Apple was rumored to switch to the premium material for a while, and we finally have the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max , which are now supposedly more durable, and (more importantly) 20g lighter than their stainless steel-bearing predecessors.



Unfortunately for Samsung users, despite the switch to titanium, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to weigh practically the same as the



Samsung is about to copy one of Apple’s sneakiest ideas in desperate attempt to solve the “Exynos vs Snapdragon” chip problem on Galaxy S24 series

In case you haven’t heard, the latest leaks and rumors say the Galaxy S24 Ultra might be the only S24 model that uses Qualcomm’s new Galaxy S24 and S24+ are said to go back to the “good old days” of regional chip discrimi… I mean division - Exynos 2400 for some regions of the world, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for others.



In case you’re wondering where Samsung got this sneaky idea from, it might help remembering that Apple pioneered this “genius” plan last year, with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro . The former stuck with Cupertino’s flagship SoC from 2021 (the A15 Bionic), while only the Pro model gained the new A16 Bionic.



Sure, it’s not quite an “Apples to Apples” comparison since Samsung’s Exynos 2400 is technically a new chip we haven’t seen before. However, considering Exynos’ history of inferior performance compared to Qualcomm’s chips, Samsung’s plan to keep the best SoC for the most expensive Galaxy S24 Ultra really wouldn’t be all that different from Apple’s “the best chip for the Pro iPhone only” strategy.



The two different paths to success: Apple and Samsung are now sharing the top spot in the smartphone business but their paths to success couldn’t be more different

In the end, although few seem to realize it, there’s been a massive shift in strategy over at Samsung during the past 3-4 years. On one hand, this has resulted in a less exciting product portfolio, which some tech enthusiasts find to be a bad thing.



But on the other hand, a Samsung flagship phone (the Galaxy S23 Ultra ) has entered the top 10 list for best-selling smartphones for the first time since the Galaxy S9. Moreover, Samsung sells more folding phones than any other company despite the less impressive hardware of the Fold 5 compared to something like



On the other hand, when you think about the iPhone, Apple’s flagship has been getting more and more Android-y for the past 3-4 years. Now offering tons of customization options (in certain areas, more than Android), USB-C, and arguably the most capable camera system, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer as locked down, boring, and held back due to older hardware as iPhones used to be…



Samsung conquered the Android world by finally focusing on reliable software support instead of super-flashy hardware upgrades, and now makes profit by attracting new “users” instead of “fans”

Slowly but steadily, Apple is turning the iPhone into a more open, user-friendly, customizable, and fun phone; not to mention we now get 4-5 new iPhones every year instead of only one which was the case up until the iPhone 5S

Is Apple a negative influence on Samsung, or is the boring iPhone the perfect role model for the once overwhelming Galaxy?



Like it or not, this is the state of Samsung, and it's not necessarily a bad one.

Android’s biggest phone-maker is doing business like Apple now, and as much as I hate saying that (as a tech enthusiast), commercial success trumps everything at this level of business. However, at the same time, my “hot take” is that Apple’s influence on Samsung’s business model (which is now reflected in the company’s phones) has been mostly positive.



