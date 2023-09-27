Galaxy S24 series could be released a month earlier than its predecessor for competitive reasons

Tipster Ice Universe took to his Weibo account to reveal an approximate date when he expects Samsung to release its 2024 flagship phones, the Galaxy S24 series . Last year Samsung held its Unpacked event on February 1st and released the Galaxy S23 line on February 18th of this year. Ice Universe's post, translated to English by Google Translate says, "Of course, there is no precise time now, but it will probably be released around January 18th. Samsung S24 series."









iPhone 15 series a run for its money, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the overclocked "for Galaxy" variant is expected to power the Galaxy S24 Ultra while the homegrown Exynos 2400 deca-core chipset might be found in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in some regions.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED LTPO panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The top-of-the-line model will be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. The rear camera array will feature an improved version of Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor along with a 50MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. A 12MP front-facing camera will handle selfies and video chats.





Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to have a titanium chassis. One UI 6 with Android 14 will be pre-installed while a 5000mAh battery (with support for 45W fast charging) will keep the lights on. The phone has an IP68 rating giving it substantial dust and water protection.




