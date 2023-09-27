Galaxy S24 series could be released a month earlier than its predecessor for competitive reasons
Tipster Ice Universe took to his Weibo account to reveal an approximate date when he expects Samsung to release its 2024 flagship phones, the Galaxy S24 series. Last year Samsung held its Unpacked event on February 1st and released the Galaxy S23 line on February 18th of this year. Ice Universe's post, translated to English by Google Translate says, "Of course, there is no precise time now, but it will probably be released around January 18th. Samsung S24 series."
If Ice Universe is right, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will be launched one month earlier than the release of the Galaxy S23 line. A report from The Elec that we cited earlier tonight for a story about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 said that Samsung would try to release its 2024 flagship line a month earlier in order to compete with the iPhone 15 series, sales of which should still be going strong at that time.
Besides giving the iPhone 15 series a run for its money, MySmartPrice says that the earlier release will help Samsung take on other Android handsets expected to be released at the end of this year powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Those phones will be made by OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Vivo. Speaking of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the overclocked "for Galaxy" variant is expected to power the Galaxy S24 Ultra while the homegrown Exynos 2400 deca-core chipset might be found in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in some regions.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 for Galaxy chipset
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED LTPO panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The top-of-the-line model will be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. The rear camera array will feature an improved version of Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor along with a 50MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. A 12MP front-facing camera will handle selfies and video chats.
One UI 6 with Android 14 will be pre-installed while a 5000mAh battery (with support for 45W fast charging) will keep the lights on. The phone has an IP68 rating giving it substantial dust and water protection and guess what! The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to have a titanium chassis.
The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will both feature a Dynamic M13 AMOLED LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phones will have up to 12GB of RAM with a maximum of 512GB of storage. Both phones will come with One UI 6 with Android 14 and both will carry a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The S24 and S24+ will both have an IP68 rating and carry a 4700mAh and 4900mAh battery respectively. The front-facing camera on the pair will weigh in at 12MP.
