Samsung's superior Galaxy S24+ is $200 off and a delight at Amazon, but for a short while
About two weeks ago, Best Buy held a tempting discount on the Galaxy S24+. While that promo is still available, Amazon has decided to join the fun and now offers the handset at $200 off in its own right. So, if you prefer shopping at the largest online merchant, this could be a fantastic opportunity to get one of the best Samsung phones at lower prices.
This Google option deserves your attention, too
While Prime Day 2024 got the device at an even more generous discount, chances are we won't see that $250 price cut any time soon. Even so, you don't necessarily have to be a Prime member to claim your savings from Amazon right now, making this promo almost as appealing as what we saw last month. Be sure to act fast, though, as the deal won't be available for very long.
What's remarkable about this bad boy that normally costs almost $1,000? Well, (almost) everything! It has a beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with LTPO technology, optimizing refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz for longer battery life. Besides that, the phone performs admirably across the board, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip.
The Galaxy S24+ deserves to be among the best Android phones; there's just no denying it. And it's an undeniably cool purchase at its current price.
If you're more of a Pixel fan, you probably won't be tempted by the Galaxy S24+ discount. Fortunately, Amazon also sells the Pixel 8 Pro at deeply discounted prices, letting you save $250. That means it's slightly more affordable than the Samsung.
What makes the Google Pixel phone stand out? First and foremost, the camera system. Here, we have a 50MP main sensor plus a 48MP ultra-wide lens and a 48MP 5X telephoto camera, offering slightly better photo quality. You also have rich AI features within the camera app to help you tweak your photos.
Considering everything said so far, the Google Pixel phone may be a better choice for users who are into smartphone photography. Those who value raw horsepower, on the other hand, might prefer the Galaxy option. Whichever you go for, you're in for loads of savings with these Amazon deals.
Then, you have a premium camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10MP 3X zoom lens. Photos taken with the rear camera look gorgeous, and the same goes for selfies made with the 12MP front camera.
Google has something to offer as well
The Pixel 8 Pro also has a brighter 6.7-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates. It also boasts a larger battery (5,050mAh vs. 4,900mAh on the S24+). Then again, the Google Tensor G3 can't beat the Qualcomm processor in terms of raw horsepower, so do keep that in mind. For additional details, visit our Samsung Galaxy S24+ vs Google Pixel 8 Pro specs comparison page.
