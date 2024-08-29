Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!




Samsung's superior Galaxy S24+ is $200 off and a delight at Amazon, but for a short while
About two weeks ago, Best Buy held a tempting discount on the Galaxy S24+. While that promo is still available, Amazon has decided to join the fun and now offers the handset at $200 off in its own right. So, if you prefer shopping at the largest online merchant, this could be a fantastic opportunity to get one of the best Samsung phones at lower prices.

Get the Galaxy S24+ for 20% off at Amazon

A limited-time deal at Amazon lets you save $200 on the Galaxy S24+. The promotion is available on both storage models but doesn't land the phone at its lowest price ever. Even so, this is a great opportunity to snatch one of the best Android phones at lower prices, so don't miss out.
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

This Google option deserves your attention, too

While Prime Day 2024 got the device at an even more generous discount, chances are we won't see that $250 price cut any time soon. Even so, you don't necessarily have to be a Prime member to claim your savings from Amazon right now, making this promo almost as appealing as what we saw last month. Be sure to act fast, though, as the deal won't be available for very long.

What's remarkable about this bad boy that normally costs almost $1,000? Well, (almost) everything! It has a beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with LTPO technology, optimizing refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz for longer battery life. Besides that, the phone performs admirably across the board, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip.

Then, you have a premium camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10MP 3X zoom lens. Photos taken with the rear camera look gorgeous, and the same goes for selfies made with the 12MP front camera.

The Galaxy S24+ deserves to be among the best Android phones; there's just no denying it. And it's an undeniably cool purchase at its current price.

Google has something to offer as well


If you're more of a Pixel fan, you probably won't be tempted by the Galaxy S24+ discount. Fortunately, Amazon also sells the Pixel 8 Pro at deeply discounted prices, letting you save $250. That means it's slightly more affordable than the Samsung.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Now $250 off at Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a great Galaxy alternative, particularly for fans of smartphone photography. This device usually costs almost as much as the Samsung, but now Amazon lets you save $250 on the model in Obsidian, landing it at lower prices than the S24+. Get one and save while you can.
$250 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

What makes the Google Pixel phone stand out? First and foremost, the camera system. Here, we have a 50MP main sensor plus a 48MP ultra-wide lens and a 48MP 5X telephoto camera, offering slightly better photo quality. You also have rich AI features within the camera app to help you tweak your photos.

The Pixel 8 Pro also has a brighter 6.7-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates. It also boasts a larger battery (5,050mAh vs. 4,900mAh on the S24+). Then again, the Google Tensor G3 can't beat the Qualcomm processor in terms of raw horsepower, so do keep that in mind. For additional details, visit our Samsung Galaxy S24+ vs Google Pixel 8 Pro specs comparison page.

Considering everything said so far, the Google Pixel phone may be a better choice for users who are into smartphone photography. Those who value raw horsepower, on the other hand, might prefer the Galaxy option. Whichever you go for, you're in for loads of savings with these Amazon deals.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

