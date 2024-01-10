Full Galaxy S24 series specs sheet leak airs some questionable Samsung decisions





These two rumors have been making the rounds for a while now, and a leak coming from the credible Roland Quandt for WinFuture has their sources confirm every specs nook and cranny of the Galaxy S24 series , including the aforementioned idiosyncrasies.





Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oppo Find X7 Ultra camera setup





First things first, since the flagship phone fight is now mainly about the camera kits, let's compare the sensor and lens sets on the top of the line Galaxy S24 against its predecessor the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and against the breathtaking 2024 Oppo flagship newcomer, the Find X7 Ultra and its incredible zoom game.









As you can see, the Galaxy S24 Ultra camera specs are a step above the Galaxy S23 Ultra , what with the 50MP vs 10MP zoom camera that would being much cleaner night zoom shots. They, however, are way below what Oppo kitted its new Find X7 Ultra that goes on sale this Friday with. Oppo's phone sports the world's first dual periscope zoom set, and with large 50MP sensors at that, no matter if it is the 6x or 3x periscope lens.





Thus, we'd expect that the 2024 Oppo flagship would beat the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the zoom game yet again, as our Find X6 Pro review last year showed it does with the S23 Ultra. Furthermore, the record setting 1-inch Sony LYT-900 main camera sensor could also surpass the photon-gathering abilities of the higher resolution but smaller in size 200MP main camera sensor on the S24 Ultra, but we will be testing this in the following weeks and let you know how it goes.





Galaxy S24 price, colors, and processor specs in Europe





As for the rest of the specs, there are no real surprises in the new leak that we haven't heard before. Recently, a rumor about the processor distribution made the rounds and it claimed that in Europe and the rest of the globe, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be clocked a bit lower, at a 3.3 GHz peak.





The current leak indeed indicates that the European Galaxy S24 Ultra version will get a 3.4 GHz 8 Gen 3 processor, so it remains to be seen what the US will get. The American models are much better appointed in terms of processor branding, though, as the specs listed here indicate that Europe would indeed get the Exynos 2400 chipset of Samsung for the cheaper members of the S24 family.





The Galaxy S24 Ultra colors in Europe include Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow (yep, the phone will be made of titainum like the iPhone 15 Pro Max), while the S24+ and S24 colors will be Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Gray, with Samsung store exclusives such as Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange, or a little bit for everybody.




