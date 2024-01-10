Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Full Galaxy S24 series specs sheet leak airs some questionable Samsung decisions

Full Galaxy S24 series specs sheet leak tips some questionable Samsung decisions
Samsung will indeed offer a 50MP periscope zoom camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, as well as kit the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus with its own homebrew Exynos 2400 processor in Europe, rather than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that will power those in the US.

These two rumors have been making the rounds for a while now, and a leak coming from the credible Roland Quandt for WinFuture has their sources confirm every specs nook and cranny of the Galaxy S24 series, including the aforementioned idiosyncrasies.

Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oppo Find X7 Ultra camera setup


First things first, since the flagship phone fight is now mainly about the camera kits, let's compare the sensor and lens sets on the top of the line Galaxy S24 against its predecessor the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and against the breathtaking 2024 Oppo flagship newcomer, the Find X7 Ultra and its incredible zoom game.

Galaxy S24 UltraGalaxy S23 UltraOppo Find X7 Ultra
Main camera200 MP, F/1.7, Super Quad Pixel autofocus, OIS, Super Clear Lens200 MP, F/1.7, Super Quad Pixel autofocus, OIS, Sensor size: 1/1.3"Sony LYT-900 1-inch sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 23mm optical focal length
Zoom camera 150 MP, F/3.4, 5x optical magnification, Quad Pixel autofocus, OIS10 MP (Telephoto)
Specifications: Optical zoom: 10.0x; Aperture size: F4.9; Focal Length: 230 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.52"		50MP 6x periscope zoom with 1/2.51” Sony IMX858 sensor and 135mm equivalent lens, stabilized by Prism OIS, and with a nearest focus distance of 35cm,
Zoom camera 210 MP, F/2.4, 3x optical magnification, dual pixel autofocus, OIS10 MP (Telephoto, OIS)
Specifications: Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 69 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.52"
50MP 3x periscope zoom camera features a 1/1.56” Sony IMX890 sensor, an f/2.6 aperture with Prism OIS, and a 65mm focal length.
Ultrawide camera12 MP, F/2.2, dual pixel autofocus, 120° field of view12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications: Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"		50MP Sony LYT-600 1/1.95” sensor with a 14mm equivalent focal length, a f/2.0 aperture and 4cm nearest focus distance.

As you can see, the Galaxy S24 Ultra camera specs are a step above the Galaxy S23 Ultra, what with the 50MP vs 10MP zoom camera that would being much cleaner night zoom shots. They, however, are way below what Oppo kitted its new Find X7 Ultra that goes on sale this Friday with. Oppo's phone sports the world's first dual periscope zoom set, and with large 50MP sensors at that, no matter if it is the 6x or 3x periscope lens. 

Thus, we'd expect that the 2024 Oppo flagship would beat the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the zoom game yet again, as our Find X6 Pro review last year showed it does with the S23 Ultra. Furthermore, the record setting 1-inch Sony LYT-900 main camera sensor could also surpass the photon-gathering abilities of the higher resolution but smaller in size 200MP main camera sensor on the S24 Ultra, but we will be testing this in the following weeks and let you know how it goes.

Galaxy S24 price, colors, and processor specs in Europe


As for the rest of the specs, there are no real surprises in the new leak that we haven't heard before. Recently, a rumor about the processor distribution made the rounds and it claimed that in Europe and the rest of the globe, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be clocked a bit lower, at a 3.3 GHz peak. 

The current leak indeed indicates that the European Galaxy S24 Ultra version will get a 3.4 GHz 8 Gen 3 processor, so it remains to be seen what the US will get. The American models are much better appointed in terms of processor branding, though, as the specs listed here indicate that Europe would indeed get the Exynos 2400 chipset of Samsung for the cheaper members of the S24 family.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra colors in Europe include Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow (yep, the phone will be made of titainum like the iPhone 15 Pro Max), while the S24+ and S24 colors will be Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Gray, with Samsung store exclusives such as Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange, or a little bit for everybody.

As far as Galaxy S24 prices, they start from from 899 euros in the basic model, from 1149 euros for the 6.7" S24+, and the whopping 1449 euros for the base 12GB/256GB S24 Ultra storage version. Compare this with the sub-$1000 price of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and its camera prowess immediately becomes even more obvious. Well, at least the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will now come with modern LTPO displays that offer granular 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate at long last.

