Why the iPhone 15 series is red hot in Samsung's backyard

iPhone 15 series rose a strong 41.9% after the first month of release compared to the first month of sales for the iPhone 14 line last year based on data from Atlas Research and Consulting. According to The Korea Herald (via 9to5Mac ), the iPhone 15 series is enjoying better sales than the iPhone 14 line in Samsung's own backyard compared to the reaction in nearby countries such as Japan and China where the newest models have received less than a warm greeting from consumers. In South Korea, sales of theseries rose a strong 41.9% after the first month of release compared to the first month of sales for theline last year based on data from Atlas Research and Consulting.





The basic iPhone 15 model saw sales in South Korea more than double compared to sales last year of the iPhone 14 during the same time period. Sales of the iPhone 15 accounting for 30.7%. The basicmodel saw sales in South Korea more than double compared to sales last year of theduring the same time period. Sales of the iPhone 15 Pro Max in South Korea increased by 42.3% over its predecessor year-over-year. The iPhone 15 Pro captured nearly 50% of the line's sales in South Korea during the first month with the basicaccounting for 30.7%.





In South Korea, Samsung phones not only had the advantage of being made by a South Korean firm, but Samsung's call recorder app has been a very popular selling tool. Wireless firm SK Telecom introduced call recording capabilities for its own iPhone app this year which has helped the iPhone in the country. Also helping are cash incentives being offered by Korean carriers and the debut of Apple Pay.









An anonymous industry source was quoted by the Korea Herald as saying, "Telecom companies are competing with each other to encourage the purchase of a new smartphone by granting hefty cash incentives worth up to 450,000 won ($347.20)." Typically, in South Korea, the iPhone would receive a smaller subsidy from carriers than Samsung Galaxy phones which usually receive a subsidiary of 200,000 won ($153.52). The combination of SK Telecom's iPhone app, and higher carrier subsidies are helping the iPhone rack up huge sales in Samsung's back yard.









