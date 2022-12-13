Huawei Mate 60 Pro release date, price, features, and news





Huawei has been following a steady tick-tock release cycle through the years, with the P-series occupying the spring announcement/launch window and the Mate series overlapping with Apple's iPhone event in the autumn. Despite the fact that Huawei phones are effectively banned in the United States and have a difficult time reaching other parts of the world outside of their home country of China, the company appears to be following the same announcement schedule.





* - probable dates







Looking at the table above, the pattern is clearly there. We can safely say that the Huawei Mate 60 series should arrive in the autumn of 2023. Of course, the Huawei case is somewhat special, as there's some level of uncertainty involved—the company might decide to skip a model or go a different route entirely at any given moment, considering the situation with all the sanctions imposed by the US.





Huawei Mate 60 price





The price of the Huawei Mate 60 is still a big unknown at the moment, as it's still pretty early for even the most wild leaks to be speculating about the price tag. The only thing we can do is take a look at the price of the models (the Huawei Mate Pro versions, as it is the most interesting of the bunch) over the years, and try to extrapolate the most probable price for the upcoming Huawei Mate 60 Pro.





* - anticipated prices







Another nuisance is the fact that Huawei phones aren't sold in the US, so they don't have a fixed price in US dollars, and furthermore, European prices tend to vary a bit from country to country. Nevertheless, looking at the information above, it's safe to say that the Huawei Mate 60 Pro won't go cheap, and we expect a price in the vicinity of at least 1,300 euros.





Huawei Mate 60 name





There's room for speculation here, mainly because Huawei has been launching different models over the years under the Mate moniker, namely the vanilla Mate model, a Lite version, and even a Pro+ version. We're not sure how things would play out with the Mate 60 series, but most likely we would be getting at least two models. the super-premium Huawei Mate 60 Pro, and the vanilla model.





Huawei Mate 60 camera

Here's where Huawei's magic usually happens. The company has been pretty strong with its camera tech ever since the first Mate 10 Pro arrived back in 2017. Huawei phones not only have excellent night shooting capabilities, thanks to the RYYB sensors and quality lenses, but also sport some pretty amazing algorithms for stitching frames together to produce a bright and crisp image even in low light.



Our excitement about the Huawei Mate 60's camera system is not surprising, not in the slightest. The previous generation pushed the limits of mobile photography by introducing variable aperture, practically solving the bokeh equation, and also doing so in style. The 3.5x optical zoom on the Huawei Mate 50 Pro yielded some astonishing results, producing clear and detailed shots.



Here's where Huawei's magic usually happens. The company has been pretty strong with its camera tech ever since the first Mate 10 Pro arrived back in 2017. Huawei phones not only have excellent night shooting capabilities, thanks to the RYYB sensors and quality lenses, but also sport some pretty amazing algorithms for stitching frames together to produce a bright and crisp image even in low light.

Our excitement about the Huawei Mate 60's camera system is not surprising, not in the slightest. The previous generation pushed the limits of mobile photography by introducing variable aperture, practically solving the bokeh equation, and also doing so in style. The 3.5x optical zoom on the Huawei Mate 50 Pro yielded some astonishing results, producing clear and detailed shots.

As for the camera system of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro, there's little to no information. A few questionable leaks do exist, mainly by Chinese leakers and housed on the Weibo social network . We expect Huawei to keep the camera system from the previous model but polish it a bit. One such upgrade would be to offer continuous aperture adjustment (the current model can only change the aperture in steps), much like what Sony did with the evolution of the Xperia 1 III, upgrading the dual-focal length system to a truly continuous zoom camera in the Xperia 1 IV mode.





There's also a possibility to see a bump in the optical zoom and take it from 3.5x up to 5x, which would then allow the hybrid system to offer crazy amounts of zoom, something like 200x or even more.





Huawei Mate 60 storage





The storage situation is another unknown variable in the Mate 60 equation but if we take a look at previous generations, there's a clear path for the Mate 60 to follow. The Pro model will most likely come with at least 256GB base storage, and probably try to push things toward the 1TB territory, while the vanilla Mate 60 will keep the 128/256 scheme.





Huawei Mate 60 storage capacity:

128 GB

256 GB





Huawei Mate 60 Pro storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB





One interesting factor to consider is the so-called "nano memory," Huawei's own take on the microSD card. The Mate series has been offering the NM as a hybrid option in the second SIM slot for a while, and it'd be interesting to see if the company will continue to do so or remove the option altogether in favor of, say, a 1TB model.





Huawei Mate 60 design





We have one leak that



One definitive feature of the Huawei Mate series has been the ever-changing design. Every iteration has its own unique take, mainly on the camera bump, while keeping some core Huawei elements intact, such as the curved screen and the overall shape of the frame.

We have one leak that offers a glimpse at the possible design of the Huawei Mate 60 series . According to the image involved, the Mate 60 will go for a dual-circle design for its main camera system, something very similar to the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket.

We highly doubt the validity of this rumor, as the Mate series has been offering a new and fresh look ever since the lineup was created, giving inspiration to other series the company launches rather than taking design ideas from them. The leak includes the P60 series, so it's quite possible we're looking at the next P-model, expected sometime in March-April 2023.

Huawei Mate 60 display





The Mate series has always been the show-off lineup for Huawei, so expect nothing less than the best the Chinese company can provide. This includes the display technology. The Mate 50 Pro, for example, features a 6.74-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2616 x 1212 pixels and around 428 PPI. The panel also sports up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, but it is not a true LTPO display; it can only switch between 60 Hz, 90 Hz, and 120 Hz.



Another very strong point of the Huawei Mate phones is the display technology involved. The OLED panels in the Mate series have always been great, and some independent test labs have even put them at the top of their lists, way ahead of the competition. We do our own testing here at PhoneArena, and what we can say for sure is that these panels are quite well calibrated straight from the factory; they're bright and vivid, and they offer some cool customization options.

The Mate series has always been the show-off lineup for Huawei, so expect nothing less than the best the Chinese company can provide. This includes the display technology. The Mate 50 Pro, for example, features a 6.74-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2616 x 1212 pixels and around 428 PPI. The panel also sports up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, but it is not a true LTPO display; it can only switch between 60 Hz, 90 Hz, and 120 Hz.

We anticipate that the Mate 60 Pro will have the same panel size (6.8 inches), but upgraded refresh rate technology that will allow it to go from 1Hz to 120Hz (or even higher). The peak brightness could also see a bump; we were able to measure around 900 nits on the Mate 50 Pro, so this number could easily go over the 1,000 mark in the new model. Other than that, there's nothing to complain about—the color accuracy is great, as is the temperature, which is almost perfect at 6500K. We can speculate whether Huawei will follow the other big players and go for a flat screen, but if we have to put our money on it, the chances are small.



Huawei Mate 60 battery

The previous generation sported a 4,700 mAh cell, not a huge battery but not small even by modern standards. The battery size probably allowed Huawei to go wild with the camera system, as often there's a compromise to be made between the two. Again, there is no information about the Huawei Mate 50 Pro's battery size, not even the most outraged Chinese leak at the moment, but it's pretty safe to say that it won't be anything less than the aforementioned 4,700 mAh.For what it's worth, the capacity might be upgraded to 5,000 mAh.



Unlike other Chinese brands, Huawei hasn't hopped on the hyper-fast charging train yet, and the last Mate came with 66W wired charging capabilities. This hasn't brought down any records but still results in quite pleasant charging times. We expect Huawei to keep the same charging tech in the Mate 60 Pro, offering 66W wired charging, 50W wireless (pretty amazing), and the option for reverse charging various QI-certified gadgets from the phone.





Huawei Mate 60 features and software









Things won't change magically with the Huawei Mate 60, and we don't expect the Biden administration to suddenly lift all restrictions. So, it's HarmonyOS once again for the Mate 60 series. This comes with a lot of cons and some pros, as well. Huawei's software brainchild has been growing steadily during the past couple of years, and the results are clearly showing. Even though the world outside China gets EMUI, it basically mimics all the cool features from its Chinese parent, HarmonyOS.



The Achilles heel of all Huawei phones in the past couple of years has been the software. Say what you will about HarmonyOS, which is doing fine, but for most people, the lack of Google Services is enough of a reason to skip Huawei devices altogether.

Things won't change magically with the Huawei Mate 60, and we don't expect the Biden administration to suddenly lift all restrictions. So, it's HarmonyOS once again for the Mate 60 series. This comes with a lot of cons and some pros, as well. Huawei's software brainchild has been growing steadily during the past couple of years, and the results are clearly showing. Even though the world outside China gets EMUI, it basically mimics all the cool features from its Chinese parent, HarmonyOS.

We expect tighter integration in the HMS core and more apps to be supported, as well as an easier and more smooth installation process. As far as features go, we were pleasantly surprised by the way HarmonyOS deals with widgets, namely widget stacking and merging, and we're pretty sure we're going to be seeing more of this feature on the next Mate.





Huawei Mate 60 hardware and specs





It's time for another problematic area for the Huawei Mate series of late. The hardware. Huawei used to equip its Mate devices with homebrewed Kirin SoCs, but the latest developments on the global silicon and economic scene made it impossible for the company to source the necessary parts, technology, and intellectual property to continue to do so.



In the past few generations, Huawei has been forced to use Qualcomm silicon with 5G capabilities removed, and that's not such a bad thing. The 5G revolution is clearly happening, but for the end user, there's almost no practical reason to opt for a 5G device, at least at the moment.



We have another batch of leaks concerning the Mate 60 hardware, this time from the Chinese Weibo network. According to a tipster who goes by the name Wangzai knows everything , the next Mate 60 series will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, again with no 5G capabilities. The model number of the chip in question is believed to be SM8525 4G, suggesting a 4G-only Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, indeed.





Should I wait for the Huawei Mate 60?





You should wait for the Huawei Mate 60 if you're keen to try something really premium and also really outside of the Google Mobile Services box. Huawei Mate phones normally offer a treat for photography aficionados, so if you like to break the Google convention, that's your best bet.

You should not wait for the Huawei Mate 60 if you absolutely have to have Google Mobile Services and rely on the ecosystem. Chances are Huawei won't be getting those back anytime soon, so if that's the case, you better stick with your Galaxies and other GMS-equipped devices.



