Vivo X100 and X100 Pro going global this week
Vivo is one of biggest handset manufacturers in China that had its flagships introduced last month. The vivo X100 and X100 Pro are only available in China at the moment, but that’s about to change.
The Chinese company confirmed both its flagships will be available for purchase globally beginning December 14. The information comes directly from vivo’s international website, which mentions a launch event taking place on December 14. The hour is irrelevant since the company does not say anything about time zone.
As a reminder, vivo X100 and X100 Pro are available in China in black, blue, orange, and white for as low as $550 and $685, respectively. Depending on the configuration, the price of the vivo X100 and X100 Pro can go up to $700 and $825, respectively.
If you plan on going for either of the two flagships, expect some impressive camera-centric features. The X100 and X100 Pro boast triple camera setups, with 50-megapixel main sensors, paired with 64-megapixel (50-megapixel for X100 Pro) periscope and 50-megapixel ultra-wide cameras.
One major difference between the two is that the X100 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, while the X100 Pro packs a slightly larger 5,400 mAh battery inside with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.
One other thing worth noting is that only the black and blue versions of the phones will be available for purchase outside of China. Also, there’s no mention of the price, but expect higher prices than the ones in China.
Both vivo X100 and X100 Pro come equipped with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9300 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal memory. Also, they feature large 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate.
