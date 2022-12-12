"Galaxy S23 Pro" instead of Galaxy S23 Plus! Samsung must copy Apple’s iPhone 15 plan to win big!

So, Samsung, here's what I find to be a better idea for your new Galaxy S23 "Plus" (spoiler: I wouldn't call it that).

A better zoom camera for longer reach - I would choose the excellent 3.5x optical zoom lens, featured in phones like the Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+

The same 200MP primary shooter as the Galaxy S23 Ultra - if you're going to be paying at least $1,000 for a phone, you want it to have one of the best main cameras (the one you'll be using most often) available on the market

Galaxy S23 Pro instead of Galaxy S23 Plus? Why not! Or maybe in 2024?









The other way Samsung could make the S23 Plus model stand out from the crowd is simply by changing its name!









A $900 Galaxy S23 Pro might sell like hotcakes, but can Samsung make it happen?





Let me know - what do you think of the idea of a "Galaxy S23 Pro", and do you think it could become the go-to Galaxy flagship if it was improved and priced accordingly?