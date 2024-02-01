It's not too late to get the Galaxy S23 with 256GB at a shockingly good price on Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The hype surrounding the new Galaxy S24 lineup is going strong, but do you know what? Interest in the older generation isn’t deteriorating, either! What testifies to this statement is Walmart’s audaciously generous discount on the vanilla Galaxy S23. In case you missed it, the merchant slashed prices for the 256GB model by $244 a few weeks ago, and, as you might have guessed, this super awesome deal is still up for grabs.
Still among the top Android phones, the Galaxy S23 certainly has a lot to offer to the casual user. While it may lack its successor’s AI capabilities (for now), the handset features a gorgeous 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display with buttery-smooth refresh rates of up to 120Hz.
There’s an equally exceptional camera setup with a 50MP main sensor to help you capture the best of your days and nights. Although you practically get the same camera setup as the one we have on its predecessor, the S23 camera doesn’t tend to oversaturate colors, especially in the right circumstances.
As for its battery life, the Samsung phone arrives with a 3,900mAh battery. On average, you should be able to squeeze in about 9-10 hours of mixed usage. And if you don’t touch your phone way too often, you can probably make it over a day between charges.
Once again, let us remind you that the Walmart deal has been out for some time now, so it may not remain live much longer. If you like what the Galaxy S23 has to offer, get your hands on the 256GB model while you can.
Given that you can get this particular storage version for way over $800 at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon at the time of writing, we feel
It also gives you plenty of horsepower for all sorts of games and apps thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. With slight but steady improvements in battery life compared to the Galaxy S22, this bad boy also allows you to enjoy your favorite gaming titles for longer. According to our battery tests, it can last a tad over six hours of 3D gaming.
