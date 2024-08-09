The noise-canceling Galaxy Buds FE are now a true bargain at Walmart
If you need a pair of budget wireless earbuds to go with your Samsung phone, consider the Galaxy Buds FE. These aren't as sparkly as the latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but they're now available for under $60, making them a true budget gem! So, if you're short on cash, go ahead and get these puppies for $42 off their usual price at Walmart.
The most remarkable thing about this promo is that it's exclusive to Walmart. That's to say, the model in White can't be found at the same price at the merchant's biggest rivals, Amazon and Best Buy. Over there, you can take advantage of a humbler $25 discount.
For a pair of earbuds that normally cost just under $100, the Galaxy Buds FE obviously can't rival options like the AirPods Pro 2 or the Sony WF-1000XM4. However, they're a very decent option in their own price range, standing out with quality audio, good ANC, and great battery life.
Sound-wise, you get to enjoy heavy bass that adds depth to your tunes. Bass frequencies aside, they sound good for their price tag, plus you can always tweak the EQ settings to make the enhanced bass less overpowering.
With additional cool features like seamless pairing with Galaxy devices, real-time translations with Galaxy AI, and SmartThings Find, these are indeed some of the better budget wireless earbuds out there. Couple that with their battery life of up to 21 hours with ANC and the charging case, and you've got a winner!
To sum up, if you don't have too much money to spend on your next wireless earbuds, Walmart's $42 discount on the Galaxy Buds FE could be ideal for you. Get your pair before it's too late.
In case you're wondering just how rare this Walmart deal is, well, it's pretty rare. In fact, we don't remember ever seeing them at such low prices before. So far, they have been available for 25% off at Amazon on several occasions, but this 42% is unprecedented.
These puppies feature ANC with Ambient Mode, allowing you to choose what amount of outside noises you want to hear. It certainly isn't as effective as what you get from the best wireless earbuds, but it'll get the job done.
