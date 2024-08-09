Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The noise-canceling Galaxy Buds FE are now a true bargain at Walmart

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The noise-canceling Galaxy Buds FE are now a true bargain at Walmart
If you need a pair of budget wireless earbuds to go with your Samsung phone, consider the Galaxy Buds FE. These aren't as sparkly as the latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but they're now available for under $60, making them a true budget gem! So, if you're short on cash, go ahead and get these puppies for $42 off their usual price at Walmart.

Galaxy Buds FE: Save 42% at Walmart

The Galaxy Buds FE are 42% off at Walmart. That's a pretty awesome deal that, we believe, has never been topped (at least for now). To make things even better, these earbuds can't be found at the same discount at Best Buy and Amazon. The offer is available from a Pro Seller and is fulfilled by Walmart.
$42 off (42%)
$57 99
$99 99
Buy at Walmart

The most remarkable thing about this promo is that it's exclusive to Walmart. That's to say, the model in White can't be found at the same price at the merchant's biggest rivals, Amazon and Best Buy. Over there, you can take advantage of a humbler $25 discount.

In case you're wondering just how rare this Walmart deal is, well, it's pretty rare. In fact, we don't remember ever seeing them at such low prices before. So far, they have been available for 25% off at Amazon on several occasions, but this 42% is unprecedented.

For a pair of earbuds that normally cost just under $100, the Galaxy Buds FE obviously can't rival options like the AirPods Pro 2 or the Sony WF-1000XM4. However, they're a very decent option in their own price range, standing out with quality audio, good ANC, and great battery life.

These puppies feature ANC with Ambient Mode, allowing you to choose what amount of outside noises you want to hear. It certainly isn't as effective as what you get from the best wireless earbuds, but it'll get the job done.

Sound-wise, you get to enjoy heavy bass that adds depth to your tunes. Bass frequencies aside, they sound good for their price tag, plus you can always tweak the EQ settings to make the enhanced bass less overpowering.

With additional cool features like seamless pairing with Galaxy devices, real-time translations with Galaxy AI, and SmartThings Find, these are indeed some of the better budget wireless earbuds out there. Couple that with their battery life of up to 21 hours with ANC and the charging case, and you've got a winner!

Recommended Stories
To sum up, if you don't have too much money to spend on your next wireless earbuds, Walmart's $42 discount on the Galaxy Buds FE could be ideal for you. Get your pair before it's too late.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
23 stories
09 Aug, 2024
The noise-canceling Galaxy Buds FE are now a true bargain at Walmart
31 Jul, 2024
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro refuse to give up their crown as top earbuds and are now cheaper than usual
16 Jul, 2024
Save 57% on the amazing Galaxy Buds 2 Pro this Prime Day 2024 on Amazon
13 Jun, 2024
Save over $100 on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro through Walmart's best-selling deal
06 Jun, 2024
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro steal hearts after a juicy discount on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever
The hot new Motorola Razr+ (2024) flagship now comes with free Bose earbuds as killer deal sweetener
The hot new Motorola Razr+ (2024) flagship now comes with free Bose earbuds as killer deal sweetener

Latest News

Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Google TV Streamer is their first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Google TV Streamer is their first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless