Score 50% off the Galaxy Buds FE with this incredible new sale
Woot keeps spoiling wireless earbuds seekers! Not long ago, we shared a fantastic Galaxy Buds 3 Pro bargain at the seller, and now it's got something for users on a tight budget. Namely, a 50% markdown on the Galaxy Buds FE that lets you buy a pair for only $49.99!
Granted, these $99.99 buddies aren't Samsung's best audio device, but they're good enough to fit your basic needs. Plus, they're cheaper at Woot than anywhere else, with Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart giving you a modest $30 discount. Still, Woot's sale doesn't come with a full manufacturer's warranty. If that's a dealbreaker for you, consider Amazon as your retailer of choice and save 30%.
Their audio quality is largely decent, too. Like most budget alternatives, these Samsung earbuds tend to boost bass a bit too much out the gate, but most users should be fine with it. The mids are well-represented, and the highs are mostly clear, giving you a consumer-pleasing sound. Naturally, you can tweak the EQ settings via the app if the low end is too overpowering for your taste.
While they might not be the absolute best pick at their standard price, the Galaxy Buds FE offer plenty of value at 50% off. Grab yours with Woot's limited-time promo and don't forget to act fast, as the sale will continue for only three more days.
The Buds FE may not be among the best wireless earbuds on the market, but they stand their ground against budget options with a small case, straightforward controls, and impressive ANC performance. Indeed, they deliver more on the noise-cancelling front than you'd expect considering their price, blocking out various unwanted noises to a satisfying level.
On top of everything else, these budget Galaxy earbuds work with the Interpreter feature on Samsung phones. That provides real-time translations, making your holidays way more convenient. Add to this budget package a battery life of up to seven hours per charge, with a total playtime of as many as 26 hours with the case, and you get a really sweet bargain.
