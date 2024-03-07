Amazon UK lets you scoop up the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at 27% off for a limited time

Up Next:
Are you seeking top-notch earbuds to go with your new fancy Galaxy S24 phone? In case you also happen to live in the UK, you’ll definitely appreciate Amazon UK’s deal on the fantastic Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market and by far the best Samsung in-ear headphones, now way more tempting than usual at 27% off their price tag.
Not only did the UK version of the largest online merchant slash some 27% off the Buds 2 Pro price tag, but it did so across all available paintjobs. So, you can pick whichever color you like the most and still get your fair share of savings. Then again, note that the deal will remain live only for a short period, so we recommend going for it as soon as possible.
Samsung opted for a super-lightweight design here, which is certainly a win. They’re so lightweight that you can easily forget they’re tucked in your ears as soon as you put them on. Still, if you’re used to wireless Bluetooth headphones, these puppies might not do the trick for you.
Sound-wise, these earbuds deliver 360-degree audio with Direct multichannel and Enhanced Dolby Head Tracking. If you’re into dance music, you should be particularly impressed with their sound profile, but even if you’re not, they should be more than suitable for other genres of music.
How long can they last on a single charge? That’s where things get not-so-good. If you always keep ANC on, you can get up to five hours of playtime or 18 hours of total listening time with the case. In comparison, the Sony WF-1000XM4, released the same year as the Buds 2 Pro, offer up to 32 hours of listening time with the case.
The Buds 2 Pro have solid ANC on deck, relying on three SNR mics to capture outside noises and remove them from the picture. The technology eliminates low and mid-range sounds, even some high-pitched noises, helping you immerse yourself in the music without distractions.
