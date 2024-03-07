Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Amazon UK lets you scoop up the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at 27% off for a limited time

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon UK lets you scoop up the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at 27% off for a limited time
Are you seeking top-notch earbuds to go with your new fancy Galaxy S24 phone? In case you also happen to live in the UK, you’ll definitely appreciate Amazon UK’s deal on the fantastic Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market and by far the best Samsung in-ear headphones, now way more tempting than usual at 27% off their price tag.

Not only did the UK version of the largest online merchant slash some 27% off the Buds 2 Pro price tag, but it did so across all available paintjobs. So, you can pick whichever color you like the most and still get your fair share of savings. Then again, note that the deal will remain live only for a short period, so we recommend going for it as soon as possible.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 27% off for a limited time

You can now grab some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, at 27% off their price tag for a limited time. The deal is live at Amazon UK and applies across all color opinions: Bora Purple, Graphite, and White. Grab them now and save 27%.
$60 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 34% on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Amazon

Over at the US version of Amazon, shoppers can claim even bigger savings on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, so long as they're okay with buying the pair in Graphite. The earbuds offer great ANC, good sound, and a comfortable fit, making them a perfect choice for casual listeners on a budget.
$79 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


Samsung opted for a super-lightweight design here, which is certainly a win. They’re so lightweight that you can easily forget they’re tucked in your ears as soon as you put them on. Still, if you’re used to wireless Bluetooth headphones, these puppies might not do the trick for you.

The Buds 2 Pro have solid ANC on deck, relying on three SNR mics to capture outside noises and remove them from the picture. The technology eliminates low and mid-range sounds, even some high-pitched noises, helping you immerse yourself in the music without distractions.

Sound-wise, these earbuds deliver 360-degree audio with Direct multichannel and Enhanced Dolby Head Tracking. If you’re into dance music, you should be particularly impressed with their sound profile, but even if you’re not, they should be more than suitable for other genres of music.

How long can they last on a single charge? That’s where things get not-so-good. If you always keep ANC on, you can get up to five hours of playtime or 18 hours of total listening time with the case. In comparison, the Sony WF-1000XM4, released the same year as the Buds 2 Pro, offer up to 32 hours of listening time with the case.
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Walmart deal shaves $150 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price tag, making it a real steal
Walmart deal shaves $150 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price tag, making it a real steal

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless