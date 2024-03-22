Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro retail at a fraction of their price on Amazon yet another time

Deals
We’re almost halfway through the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Those of you who still haven’t found the ideal wireless earbuds may discover it here. We found an exciting offer on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro live on Amazon, and we’re eager to share it with you. Although not for the first time, the earbuds can now be yours at a rather generous 53% off their price tag.

As hinted, this isn’t the first time we see these top-notch earbuds at rock-bottom prices. Then again, given their comfortable fit and solid ANC, they’re more than worth it. If you don’t share our opinion, feel free to browse the countless other Spring Sale headphones deals live on Amazon now.
 

Since these are by far the best wireless earbuds by Samsung, they obviously tick many boxes. On the matter of fit and comfort, these are good enough to please even those criticizing in-ear headphones. Not only are they comfortable to wear, but they’re pretty lightweight, too.

The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) rivals have top-class ANC. Samsung uses three high SNR microphones that intelligently pick up outside noises and eliminate them from your soundstage. The result? (Almost) complete silence when you enable the feature, with no mids or highs permeating your ears and worsening your listening experience.

While their sound quality certainly isn’t the very best you can get for your money, the Buds 2 Pro sound more than decent for their price range. Out of the box, these offer distortion-free sound with sweet bass that may appeal to electronic music fans. The mid-frequencies may sometimes “lag” behind other sounds. However, that shouldn’t be a problem for casual music listeners.

Are they really that good? If we don’t count the battery life of just five hours on a single charge with ANC on, yes! With the charging case, you get up to 18 hours of listening time with the noise-cancelling feature enabled. For some listeners, short battery life may be a deal breaker. If you’re one of those, you might prefer the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 or the Pixel Buds Pro.

Ultimately, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are top-notch earbuds with comfortable fit, great ANC, and good sound quality. Plus, they now sell at a fraction of their usual price on Amazon, so don’t miss out!

