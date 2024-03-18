Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Amazon throws a brilliant discount on the Pixel Buds Pro but only for a limited time

Still shopping for a great pair of in-ear headphones to go with your Android phone? Amazon is the ideal place to look, especially if you wish to try out Google’s Pixel Buds Pro. That’s right, these puppies arrive at lower prices once again. You can snag a pair at 30% off, and the best part is you can pick any color you like!

Right off the bat, we’d like to emphasize that this is a limited-time offer. As such, it most likely won’t remain live for more than a few weeks. As for the markdown, it’s by far the best one we’ve come across in 2024. No, that’s not just some flight of fancy! Indeed, the last time we saw these at lower prices, they were offered at a less appealing 25% off.

Amazon sells the Google Pixel Buds Pro at 30% off for a limited time. This offer applies to all available colors, meaning you don't have to pick a color you don't like just to claim the discount. They make for a great pair of everyday in-ear headphones with decent ANC technology, good sound with Volume EQ, touch controls, comfortable fit, and good battery life. Plus, they should be super comfortable to wear.
At this price, the Google earbuds are a bit more expensive than some of the best budget earbuds. However, their ANC technology, good sound, and easy access to Google Assistant make them an undeniably better choice than the top budget earbuds.

Comfortable fit and lightweight profile make these earbuds enjoyable to wear. Using them is also a delight, for they come with intuitive touch controls. Moreover, like most earbuds on the market, these feature ANC with Transparency Mode. While certainly not top-of-the-line, Google’s first earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation do a satisfactory job of dulling traffic noises.

On the soundstage, these earbuds perform relatively well. You get decent audio, but note that slight exaggerations in the bass and higher frequencies are present out of the box. If you don’t care much for this overemphasis, download the earbuds’ companion app, which offers Volume EQ. It should even out the overall audio, giving you a more pure sound experience.

Under the right circumstances, you can be satisfied with how the Google earbuds perform during phone calls. However, the mics might struggle to separate your voice from the surroundings if you’re talking in a noisy or windy environment. So, if you frequently talk on the phone, we suggest opting for one of the best earbuds for phone calls instead of these.

By this time, you’re probably wondering how long they can last. The Pixel Buds Pro can last about seven hours with ANC on. The wireless charging case provides an additional 13 hours of listening time. Then again, you can always increase their battery life by turning off the ANC mode. Without the feature, you can get a total of 31 hours with the charging case, which is more than satisfactory for earbuds.

