At 45% off the Sennheiser CX Plus are your budget-friendly ticket to Sennheiser's top-quality sound
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you want to experience Sennheiser's top-quality sound, you are a person of taste, as the company makes some of the best headphones on the market. However, because of that, its headphones are expensive, making it seem impossible to obtain a pair at a low price. But don't fret if you are on a budget, as you can now snag good-sounding Sennheiser earbuds on the cheap.
Being Sennheiser-made earbuds, they deliver awesome sound. Bass lovers will fall in love with them, as they also offer strong bass. But if you don't find their default sound profile to your taste, you can tailor them to your preferences via the EQ functionality in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app.
As for their battery life, the earbuds offer up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge on their own. Add the case and their total listening time goes up to 24 hours.
With great sound, good ANC, and nice battery life, the Sennheiser CX Plus have a lot to offer for their usual price. But for under $100, these handsome fellas are a real bargain. Just be sure to act fast and grab a pair now, as this offer most likely has an expiration date. It would be a shame if you missed this opportunity to score a pair of Sennheiser earbuds without breaking the bank.
Amazon is selling the Sennheiser CX Plus in black for $81 off their usual price. This means you now have another chance to snatch them at a sweet 45% discount and score Sennheiser earphones for less than $100. While they've seen larger discounts before, like a 49% markdown, a 45% reduction on these earbuds is still significant. Especially considering what a steal they really are right now.
In addition to their impressive sound capabilities, they are also lightweight and have good ANC. Furthermore, they are good for the gym, packing an IPX4 water-resistance rating.
