Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung's fantastic Galaxy Buds 2 enjoy a tempting 35% discount at Walmart

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's fantastic Galaxy Buds 2 enjoy a tempting 35% discount at Walmart
Can’t afford the Pixel Buds Pro at their current discounted price? Well, the Galaxy Buds 2 may be a suitable alternative. These are now available for less than $100 at Walmart, offered at a tempting 35% markdown. 

Get the Galaxy Buds 2 and save 35% on Walmart

Walmart now sells the Galaxy Buds 2 in Graphite at 35% off their price tag. Opting for a different paintjob comes at a higher price. For their sub-$100 price, the earbuds offer fantastic audio with EQ customizations, great ANC technology and decent battery life. If you're a Galaxy fan on a tight budget, safely pick these puppies at Walmart and get more bang for your buck!
$52 off (35%)
$96 99
$149
Buy at Walmart


In other words, you can save $52 on the pair in Graphite. In case you’re wondering, neither Amazon nor Best Buy offer a matching price cut, so this is currently the best offer among all three merchants. Then again, you could get a pair at 47% off during Amazon’s Spring Sale event in March. This deal only lasted shortly, and we have no idea when or if it’ll return. If you don’t feel like waiting, safely pick Walmart’s deal and treat yourself to these awesome in-ear headphones. 

While these Samsung earbuds definitely can’t give the flagship Sony WH-1000XM4 a run for their money (let alone the newer model), they’re still a solid choice for cash-strapped users. For starters, the earbuds have quality ANC that significantly silences the rumbles of air conditioners, traffic, and more. No wonder they're among the best earbuds!

Canceling out unwanted noises is cool and all, but how do the earbuds sound? Well, most users should be quite satisfied with the audio quality, especially considering their price. Bass frequencies and highs are a bit overemphasized, though to an enjoyable level. If you like “punchy” earbuds, these will definitely appeal to you. 

As for their battery life, each earbud should offer about five hours per charge with ANC, complemented by an extra 15 hours via the charging case. If you turn off the feature, you can expect 7.5 hours per charge or up to 29 hours of listening time with the case. Although not a stellar result, this isn’t half bad, either, as long as you carry the charging case with you.

Ultimately, these earbuds may not be the best in class, but they provide immense value for money. And now, you don’t even have to cough up their full MSRP, so long as you pick Walmart’s tempting deal.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Featured Stories

Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
14 stories
16 May, 2024
Make your heart sing with the top-tier Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a heavily discounted price
15 May, 2024
Samsung's fantastic Galaxy Buds 2 enjoy a tempting 35% discount at Walmart
02 May, 2024
Samsung's wonderful Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a true bargain on Amazon for a limited time
23 Apr, 2024
Amazon is selling the old but gold Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at a nice $50 discount in four colors
17 Apr, 2024
Samsung's top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 are now more affordable on Walmart
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless