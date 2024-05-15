Samsung's fantastic Galaxy Buds 2 enjoy a tempting 35% discount at Walmart
Can’t afford the Pixel Buds Pro at their current discounted price? Well, the Galaxy Buds 2 may be a suitable alternative. These are now available for less than $100 at Walmart, offered at a tempting 35% markdown.
In other words, you can save $52 on the pair in Graphite. In case you’re wondering, neither Amazon nor Best Buy offer a matching price cut, so this is currently the best offer among all three merchants. Then again, you could get a pair at 47% off during Amazon’s Spring Sale event in March. This deal only lasted shortly, and we have no idea when or if it’ll return. If you don’t feel like waiting, safely pick Walmart’s deal and treat yourself to these awesome in-ear headphones.
Canceling out unwanted noises is cool and all, but how do the earbuds sound? Well, most users should be quite satisfied with the audio quality, especially considering their price. Bass frequencies and highs are a bit overemphasized, though to an enjoyable level. If you like “punchy” earbuds, these will definitely appeal to you.
Ultimately, these earbuds may not be the best in class, but they provide immense value for money. And now, you don’t even have to cough up their full MSRP, so long as you pick Walmart’s tempting deal.
While these Samsung earbuds definitely can’t give the flagship Sony WH-1000XM4 a run for their money (let alone the newer model), they’re still a solid choice for cash-strapped users. For starters, the earbuds have quality ANC that significantly silences the rumbles of air conditioners, traffic, and more. No wonder they're among the best earbuds!
As for their battery life, each earbud should offer about five hours per charge with ANC, complemented by an extra 15 hours via the charging case. If you turn off the feature, you can expect 7.5 hours per charge or up to 29 hours of listening time with the case. Although not a stellar result, this isn’t half bad, either, as long as you carry the charging case with you.
