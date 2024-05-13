Google fans can still snag the top-tier Pixel Buds Pro at their second-best price on Amazon
Looking for a new pair of great-sounding earbuds to complement your Pixel 7 Pro 512GB, which you just bought at a whopping $620 discount? Well, we suggest going for the Pixel Buds Pro on Amazon, where these fellas are still enjoying that sweet 30% markdown we told you about not long ago.
At this price cut, you can get a pair of Google's best set of earbuds yet for $60 off their usual cost. And while not at their lowest point, this sweet markdown lets you treat yourself to these top-quality earphones at their second-best price at the retailer.
They deliver incredible sound and have great ANC. You can also adjust their audio to your preferences via the 5-band custom EQ in their companion Pixel Buds Pro app.
Their battery life is also good. With ANC turned on, these small fellas deliver up to 7 hours of listening time. Add the case, and their total playtime goes up to 20 hours. Without ANC, the earphones offer up to 11 hours of battery life, which increases to a total of up to 31 hours with the case.
Although available at a good discount, the earbuds' price may still seem steep for some bargain hunters. However, the Pixel Buds Pro put quite a lot on the table, making them great value for money.
Overall, the Pixel Buds Pro are among the best earbuds on the market and are a real bang for your buck, especially at their current price cut on Amazon. Therefore, we suggest acting fast! Pull the trigger on this deal now by tapping the deal button in this article and save on these awesome earphones while you still can!
