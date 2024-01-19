You can now save £100 on the Galaxy A54 5G, Samsung's top mid-ranger, at Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you looking for a top-class phone in the mid-range segment? Well, if you’re eyeing a Galaxy device (and also currently reside in the United Kingdom,) we’ve got you covered! Amazon UK is having an irresistible deal on the Galaxy A54 5G, helping you snag the 256GB model at a super-tempting £100 cheaper price.
A decided winner in the best mid-range phones contest, the Samsung phone puts plenty to the table to meet the needs of most Android users. It features a super-beautiful 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a snappy refresh rate of up to 120Hz. To complete the whole package, you get high peak brightness, which is always appreciated.
Under the hood, you get an Exynos 1380 chipset. This one is considerably faster than what we get on the predecessor, the Galaxy A53. In addition, the newer model packs a large 5,000mAh battery that should last over 16 hours of web browsing. When the juice runs out, the 25W charging speeds help you charge it back to 100% in about 80 minutes.
Getting a Galaxy A54 5G at that price is by means a regular occurrence at the UK version of the world’s largest online retailer, too. In fact, it lands the high-performing mind-ranger at the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon UK. Are you feeling tempted already? If so, hurry up and get the Black or Light Green model to score £100 in savings.
A decided winner in the best mid-range phones contest, the Samsung phone puts plenty to the table to meet the needs of most Android users. It features a super-beautiful 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a snappy refresh rate of up to 120Hz. To complete the whole package, you get high peak brightness, which is always appreciated.
No corners were cut in the camera department, either. So, this bad boy arrives with a 50MP main sensor, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP macro camera, which should do a pretty good job of capturing accurate colors, especially when the conditions are ideal. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera for top-notch Instagram-worthy selfies.
Under the hood, you get an Exynos 1380 chipset. This one is considerably faster than what we get on the predecessor, the Galaxy A53. In addition, the newer model packs a large 5,000mAh battery that should last over 16 hours of web browsing. When the juice runs out, the 25W charging speeds help you charge it back to 100% in about 80 minutes.
As you can see, the Galaxy mid-ranger surely has a lot to offer, and now that it's £100 off on Amazon UK, it gives you way more bang for your buck! Don't miss out!
Things that are NOT allowed: