The OnePlus Pad 3 is still up for pre-order with two lovely freebies worth $300
Ultra-slim, extra powerful—the OnePlus Pad 3 is a true iPad Pro rival. Pre-order it now and get two gorgeous freebies worth nearly $300!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In case you missed it, the OnePlus Pad 3—OnePlus' latest iPad Pro rival—is still up for pre-order, and it comes with not one but two killer freebies. For $699.99, you get the premium Android tablet plus a keyboard and stylus, all at no extra cost.
Let's put some context here. First of all, the pre-order deal launched in early June. Secondly—the freebies in question aren't just some throwaway gadgets. In fact, they cost a total of $299.98 ($199.99 for the keyboard and $99.99 for the stylus). Also, you can save on the tablet by trading in an eligible device in good condition.
As noted in our OnePlus Pad 3 review, this is a really solid device you should have on your radar. It boasts a gorgeous 13.2-inch display with an absolutely stunning 3.4K resolution and a snappy 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. Sure, it uses an LCD panel, but hey—it gets plenty bright for comfortable outdoor use, and the sharp resolution makes everything pop.
All of that, coupled with a massive 12,140 mAh battery, is encased in a super-thin 5.97mm chassis, making this one of the slimmest tablets on the market. That said, it's a bit heavy, weighing some 1.49 lbs, but that's certainly not a dealbreaker.
However you look at it, the OnePlus Pad 3 is an overwhelmingly powerful, slim tablet that's definitely worth your attention. If you still haven't pre-ordered a unit, now's the time to do it and receive two freebies worth almost $300. Shipping is set to begin in 14 days.
Not into the keyboard or stylus? You can swap one out for a $39.99 folio case instead—at no extra cost. Honestly, the complete bundle seems like the much better promo, but to each their own.
On top of that, the OnePlus tablet actually outperforms the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in synthetic benchmark tests. Yep, this $700 tablet is more powerful than the $1,000+ flagship Samsung tablet! With a Snapdragon 8 Elite inside, the device punches way above its price point, easily handling demanding apps, multitasking, and even high-end gaming with room to spare.
