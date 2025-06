The OnePlus Pad 3 is still up for pre-order with two lovely freebies worth $300

Gift The OnePlus Pad 3 comes with two gifts worth $300 $699 99 The impressive OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, offering insanely good performance. Its display and battery life are just as awesome, making it a solid iPad Pro alternative. The best part about it is that you can still pre-order it with two free gifts: a keyboard and a stylus with a total value of $299.98. Buy at OnePlus

In case you missed it, the OnePlus Pad 3 —OnePlus' latest iPad Pro rival—is still up for pre-order, and it comes with not one but two killer freebies. For $699.99, you get the premium Android tablet plus a keyboard and stylus, all at no extra cost.Let's put some context here. First of all, the pre-order deal launched in early June. Secondly—the freebies in question aren't just some throwaway gadgets. In fact, they cost a total of $299.98 ($199.99 for the keyboard and $99.99 for the stylus). Also, you can save on the tablet by trading in an eligible device in good condition.Not into the keyboard or stylus? You can swap one out for a $39.99 folio case instead—at no extra cost. Honestly, the complete bundle seems like the much better promo, but to each their own.As noted in our OnePlus Pad 3 review , this is a really solid device you should have on your radar. It boasts a gorgeous 13.2-inch display with an absolutely stunning 3.4K resolution and a snappy 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. Sure, it uses an LCD panel, but hey—it gets plenty bright for comfortable outdoor use, and the sharp resolution makes everything pop.On top of that, the OnePlus tablet actually outperforms the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in synthetic benchmark tests. Yep, this $700 tablet is more powerful than the $1,000+ flagship Samsung tablet ! With a Snapdragon 8 Elite inside, the device punches way above its price point, easily handling demanding apps, multitasking, and even high-end gaming with room to spare.All of that, coupled with a massive 12,140 mAh battery, is encased in a super-thin 5.97mm chassis, making this one of the slimmest tablets on the market. That said, it's a bit heavy, weighing some 1.49 lbs, but that's certainly not a dealbreaker.However you look at it, the OnePlus Pad 3 is an overwhelmingly powerful, slim tablet that's definitely worth your attention. If you still haven't pre-ordered a unit, now's the time to do it and receive two freebies worth almost $300. Shipping is set to begin in 14 days.