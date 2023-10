Forget Titanium! Galaxy S24 should steal this new iPhone 15 Pro camera feature

Titanium is a huge improvement for heavy, technology-packed phones









The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are here and boy does the new titanium frame make a huge difference in weight. Apple’s top-tier flagships had been getting progressively chubbier, to the point where ‘lighter weight’ moved towards the top of our wishlist for changes to be implemented by Apple.Thankfully, Cupertino heard our cries and replaced the fancy-but-hefty stainless steel frame with a slightly less flashy but instantly likable titanium frame – a first for the industry.The difference of 10-20 grams looks small on paper, but if you’ve had the chance to hold theand Pro Max, you’d know that the titanium frame has made a huge difference in terms of weight. While every bit as premium as before, Apple’s finest now feel way more manageable: the(187g) has now moved closer to the vanilla iPhone 15 (171g), while the iPhone 15 Pro Max (221g) will no longer pull your pants down if you happen to slide it into a pocket.I love the new titanium frames, that was an innovation Apple’s flagships really, really needed.However!While we’re hearing rumors of Samsung looking to potentially replace the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Armor Aluminum with titanium, I believe there’s a better, more camera-related area where Samsung absolutely needs to focus its efforts if it wants to make a bigger splash.This year, Apple announced theand Pro Max with improved 48MP camera sensors and a brand new A17 Pro chipset. This combo, Apple says, has made it possible to achieve new optical-quality sensor crop magnifications: the 2x crop that made a debut on the iPhone 14 Pro is now joined by a 1.2x 28mm and 1.5x 35mm optical-quality zoom levels.This means that if you take a 1.2x or a 1.5x photo with the, you’ll still end up with a full-resolution 24MP shot (hence, “optical quality”), while getting the full benefits of different focal lengths. Why a 2x sensor crop is achievable with the A16 Bionic, but 1.2x and 1.5x require an A17 Pro chip, I don’t know, but hey, maybe Apple will be generous enough to grace next year’s vanilla iPhone 16 and 16 Plus with these new in-between zoom steps.







Implementing this feature allowed Apple to do bold things such as to promote the iPhone 15 Pro as having a total of “7 pro lenses”! Beyond the marketing speak, though, the functional and creative flexibility this advanced sensor cropping functionality enables is unparalleled.



And this is exactly what I think Samsung needs to lift straight from the iPhone 15 Pro and put on all Galaxy S24



Samsung has at least part of the hardware required to make this work. For example, the



Perhaps Samsung can offer even more optical-quality focal lengths on the



That, I think, could be an important differentiating factor not only against Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, but also against the smaller Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. While we can’t be 100% sure yet, rumor has it that the S24 and S24 Plus will again be equipped with 50MP main cameras, which is technically enough resolution to pull off iPhone 15 Pro -level sensor cropping (1.2x, 1.5x, 2x).



The missing link in the equation is the chipset powering the devices, because, by the looks of it, it’s a crucial component in pulling this camera trickery off.

