Galaxy Watch 8 is super slim and has AI, but is also more expensive than before (hands-on)

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 8 is the thinnest smartwatch the company has ever made, but it's also one of the smartest. It might not make a big statement visually, especially in the smaller size (you can get it in 44mm and 40mm case diameters), but underneath the simple design lies a powerful health and wellness device that’s built for everyday use. I recently got to play with it for a while, so here are my early impressions of Samsung's latest mainstream tracker.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 has been slimmed down by 11% compared to the Watch 7, now measuring just 8.6mm thick. It feels super light on the wrist, and the new cushion-style chassis, which is inspired by the Galaxy Watch Ultra, gives it a more futuristic and sporty look. I first tried the 40mm variant (by mistake!) and it's definitely too small for men. Would sit great on women's wrists, though! Once I switched to the 44mm model, things became decidedly more proportional. There was something off-beat in the way it sat on my wrist, which I can't quite explain right now, but I did get used to it in a matter of minutes.





The Galaxy Watch 8 is getting a bit more expensive, though:





Galaxy Watch8 LTE 44: $429

Galaxy Watch8 BT 44: $379

Galaxy Watch8 LTE 40: $399

Galaxy Watch8 BT 40: $349

