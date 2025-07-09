Galaxy Watch 8 is super slim and has AI, but is also more expensive than before (hands-on)
Samsung's latest mainstream watch is super cute and will let you measure your antioxidant levels.
Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 8 is the thinnest smartwatch the company has ever made, but it's also one of the smartest. It might not make a big statement visually, especially in the smaller size (you can get it in 44mm and 40mm case diameters), but underneath the simple design lies a powerful health and wellness device that’s built for everyday use. I recently got to play with it for a while, so here are my early impressions of Samsung's latest mainstream tracker.
Thinner, brighter and faster!
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 has been slimmed down by 11% compared to the Watch 7, now measuring just 8.6mm thick. It feels super light on the wrist, and the new cushion-style chassis, which is inspired by the Galaxy Watch Ultra, gives it a more futuristic and sporty look. I first tried the 40mm variant (by mistake!) and it's definitely too small for men. Would sit great on women's wrists, though! Once I switched to the 44mm model, things became decidedly more proportional. There was something off-beat in the way it sat on my wrist, which I can't quite explain right now, but I did get used to it in a matter of minutes.
Now is the time to mention that, sadly, Samsung has changed the design of the so-called “Dynamic Lug” system, meaning that previous Galaxy Watch bands will be incompatible with the new models.
On the positive side, Samsung has cranked up the display: it's now 50% brighter, reaching 3,000 nits, which is bound to make a real difference when using the watch outdoors.
Samsung’s Watch 8 is powered by the new 3nm Exynos W1000 chip, and my initial impressions are that the new One UI 8 runs very smoothly.
with dual-frequency GPS for more precise location tracking.
AI and new health features
Surprise, surprise, Gemini AI is now built right into the Galaxy Watch 8 and integrated with Samsung’s apps. You can ask it to start a specific workout, generate recipes, or get directions – all with voice commands.
Samsung is really pushing its new health-related features with the Watch 8. There’s now Vascular Load monitoring, a Running Coach with real-time pace adjustment (dual-frequency GPS, of course), and even the world’s first in a smartwatch – Antioxidant Index. You just have to place your thumb on the sensor and in five seconds, it’ll measure carotenoid levels in your skin. From then on, you can go on your quest destroying those free radicals!
There’s also improved sleep tracking with Bedtime Guidance, Sleep Coaching, and even Sleep Apnea detection (coming to Europe now). All of these health tracking features sound great, but as usual, it’s best not to get hyper-obsessed with them.
Overall impressions
The Galaxy Watch 8 is more of a smart fitness and health companion than a statement piece. It feels a bit toyish, especially in its smaller, 40mm variant, but its design is definitely likable. It’s impressively thin, light, and capable. Battery life is traditionally not great in Samsung watches, so our initial expectations aren’t sky high. Still, we’ll be testing it over the next week or so and will return with real-world use impressions.
The Galaxy Watch 8 is getting a bit more expensive, though:
- Galaxy Watch8 LTE 44: $429
- Galaxy Watch8 BT 44: $379
- Galaxy Watch8 LTE 40: $399
- Galaxy Watch8 BT 40: $349
So, definitely keep your eyes open for deals on the Galaxy Watch 8, as those will surely start coming up over the following months. The Watch 8 is up for pre-order now, and will ship on July 25, just like the new Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7.
