Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: awesome design at a higher price (hands-on)

Samsung's premium smartwatch line returns, complete with a rotating bezel, One UI 8 and Gemini Live.

After a one-year hiatus, the Galaxy Watch Classic line is back, rotating bezel and all! The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic takes everything Samsung is doing with the new mainstream Watch 8 and wraps it in a more premium, traditional design that will appeal to those who want a smartwatch that looks more like a watch, and less like a wellness tracker from the future. Speaking of futuristic trackers, check out my Galaxy Watch 8 hands-on.

I had a few moments with the Watch 8 Classic recently and these are my initial impressions from Samsung’s more premium fitness- and health-tracking wearable.

Instantly likable design merged with cutting-edge health tracking



Right away, the Watch 8 Classic feels more substantial than its sibling. It’s slightly thicker at 10.6mm and heavier (63.5g), but not overly so. I tested the model with a black leather strap, and it looked and felt great – it definitely gives you more “watch” than “gadget” vibes.

The rotating bezel is back and works just as you'd hope, offering a tactile alternative to touchscreen swipes. There's also a Quick Button in the center of the right-hand side for one-press access to supported apps like the camera, voice recorder, timer, or even a water-clearing mode after a swim.

You get the same new ultra-bright 3000-nit Super AMOLED display, 3nm Exynos W1000 chip, and dual-frequency GPS as on the Galaxy Watch 8, as well as the full suite of sensors – including the new Antioxidant Index and Vascular Load tracking features.

One UI 8 on top of Wear OS 6 seems pretty great



The screen of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is slightly bigger than the one on the Watch 8, but the software experience is identical, complete with One UI 8 for Watch, Wear OS 6, and Gemini Live integration. Notifications look fluid, glanceable widgets seem well organized, and the apps menu has been redesigned for faster access to your favorite apps (and less scrolling around). My first impressions are that the software moves smoothly and feels polished. Our full review coming in a week or so will give you the final verdict.

Don’t let the classy exterior to mislead you – the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a full-featured fitness and health watch. It supports all the same advanced health metrics as on the base Watch 8, including Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, High Stress Alerts, and real-time Energy Score powered by AI.

Overall impressions



If the Watch 8 is sporty and futuristic, the Watch 8 Classic is its elegant sibling. It feels premium, the display is bright and gorgeous, and the rotating bezel provides a welcome alternative to touchscreen interaction. If you want a Wear OS 6 smartwatch that looks like it belongs in a business meeting but still keeps up with your workouts and health tracking, this might be the one to get.

Of course, battery life tends to be a concern with Samsung watches, so let us first test it thoroughly and we’ll give you our real-world impressions in our upcoming review.

Meanwhile, the Watch 8 Classic is already on pre-order, and it’s expected to ship on July 25.

The price? Well, some bad news here – there has been a slight increase:

  • Galaxy Watch8 Classic BT: $499
  • Galaxy Watch8 Classic LTE: $549

That said, Samsung is often running great deals on its wearables, so be sure to check if there happens to be a juicy promotion going on before hitting that buy button!

What’s your take on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic? Is that a bezel you’d rotate?

Rad Slavov Editor-in-Chief
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena.
