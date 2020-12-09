Fitbit's top Apple Watch rival is cheaper than ever before just in time for Christmas
Obviously, the feature-packed, reasonably powerful, and arguably stylish smartwatch couldn't come cheap, starting at a $330 price that nonetheless undercut both the latest Apple Watch generation and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Better yet, a number of solid deals closely followed the commercial debut of the Fitbit Sense, culminating in a hefty $70 discount available right now on Amazon for both carbon/graphite and white/gold color combos.
That equates to a massive 21 percent slashed off the $329.95 list price of the Apple Watch Series 6-contending timepiece, bringing the Fitbit Sense essentially on par with the significantly humbler Apple Watch SE released a little while ago as well.
This killer new deal eclipses every single discount offered by the nation's top retailers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as Fitbit's own Christmas promotion. By the way, Amazon promises your order will definitely "arrive before Christmas", at least if you hurry and pull the trigger today. And yes, the Sense did make headlines for the wrong reasons recently, but only a small number of units were affected by that ECG issue and every single one was replaced with a fully functional device... allegedly.