iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Android Wearables Fitbit

Issue with health feature forces Fitbit to recall and replace some Sense smartwatches

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Dec 05, 2020, 1:37 AM
Issue with health feature forces Fitbit to recall and replace some Sense smartwatches
Smartwatches are getting smarter, especially when it comes to keeping track of your health. These days connected timepieces can alert you when your heart rate is too fast or too slow, let you know if your blood isn't pumping enough oxygen throughout your body, and can track the rhythm of your heart to make sure that you don't have a condition known as AFib (Atrial fibrillation). The 2.7 million Americans suffering with AFib have a "quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications."

Fitbit, which is still in the midst of getting all of the i's dotted and t's crossed to complete its acquisition by Google parent Alphabet for $2.1 billion, is replacing some of its Sense smartwatches because of a problem with one of the health related features on the device. Late last month, a post on the Fitbit Product Help Forum copied verbatim an email that Fitbit sent to Sense owners. It read:

"This is Fitbit Customer Support. Thanks for your purchase of Fitbit Sense.

We identified a hardware issue with your device that could affect its ability to work properly. Please return the device to us. We’ll provide you with a prepaid return label.

To ensure the best possible Fitbit experience, we’re providing you with a replacement free of charge. Please keep all original accessories, such as your charging cable and band. You’ll receive a replacement device only.

After we receive your shipping details, you’ll receive an email message with the next steps for your replacement and then we’ll expedite a new Fitbit Sense to you."

According to The Verge, Fitbit admitted that the number of units affected is less than 900 worldwide and is related to the Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor on the watch which looks for abnormal heart rhythms. This feature wasn't included on the Sense when it originally launched and was added in a subsequent software update. The issue with the ECG technology resulted in the incorrect display of "inconclusive" readings on the watch.

The Fitbit Sense has been in the news recently for more than the ECG glitch. The watch has added support for Google Assistant.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Pixel XE surfaces in live images; is this the 5G flagship that Android super fans want?
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to an irresistible price for a limited time
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless